ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022 Announced @esic.nic.in, Check Cut Off, Marks & Merit Here

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022 has been announced on esic.nic.in. Candidates can check ESIC MTS UDC Phase 1 Result 2022 online along with cut off, marks and merit list here.

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the result of Multi Tasking Staff on its website. Candidates who appeared on 07th May, 2022 for Phase – I Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment to the post of MTS in ESIC can download the result online from the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in.

According to the ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022, total 22,529 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam. The ESIC MTS Phase 2 Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 5th June, 2022 (Sunday). The Category wise Minimum Qualifying Marks in Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the post of MultiTasking Staff (MTS) are as under:-

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks out of Total 200 Marks SC (35%) 70 ST (35%) 70 OBC / EWS (40%) 80 UR (45%) 90 PWD (30%) 60 Ex-Servicemen (35%) 70

How to Download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. The list of the candidates along with the marks will be displayed on the screen. Now, click on the relevant link. A PDF will be opened. Download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

The list of shortlisted candidates and Marks List of all the candidates are searchable and by using the Search Option (Ctrl + F) the candidate can check his/her Roll No./Marks in these lists. Candidates can download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Result along with the marks by clicking on the above link. The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase-II Examination for the post of MTS is purely provisional.

This drive was done to recruit 3600+vacancies of MTS. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and documentation. ESIC MTS Recruitment 2022 online applications were started on 15 January 2022 and ended on 15 February 2022.