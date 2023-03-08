ESIC Recruitment 2023: 75 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Offline, Check How to Apply & Other Details Here

ESIC Various Vacancy 2023: Employee State Insurance Corporation has released the application form for the ESIC Various Vacancy 2023. Candidates can apply offline from the official website of ESIC i.e.,esic.gov.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

ESIC has recently released a notification regarding job vacancies for the positions of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and other roles. This is a great opportunity for candidates who are interested in a career in teaching and research in the field of healthcare.

The job vacancies are available for the positions of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. There are a total of 75 vacancies available, with 8 vacancies for the position of Professor, 20 vacancies for the position of Associate Professor, and 47 vacancies for the position of Assistant Professor. The application process has started and the last date to submit the application is March 20 , 2023.

ESIC provides a challenging and rewarding work environment for individuals who are passionate about teaching and healthcare.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 - Overview

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Posts Name Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Mode of Application Offline Application Process Begins Already Commenced Last Date to Apply March 20, 2023 Selection process Test and Document Verification

ESIC Professor Recruitment 2023 Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates who are eligible for the job vacancies must not exceed the maximum age of 69 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per the rules set by the organization. The application fee for the vacancies is Rs. 225, which is applicable for all other categories except for SC/ST/Regular ESIC candidates, female candidates, and ex-servicemen, who are exempted from paying any fee. The payment of the fee can be made via Demand Draft.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Education Qualification

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies must meet the eligibility criteria set by ESIC. The minimum educational qualification required to apply for the vacancies is MD/MS/DNB (Concerned Subject). Candidates who meet this requirement can apply for the job vacancies.

ESIC Various Vacancy 2023 Apply offline

The ESIC application process is entirely offline. Candidates can check the application form from the official website and apply online before the deadline. Candidates can refer to the official notification from the direct link given below to get detailed information about the offline application procedure.

Download: ESIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

The candidates must keep the list and keep a copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply offline much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2023 is over.