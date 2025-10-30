GATE Physics Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download PH Question Paper PDF

GATE Physics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Physics (PH) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Physics previous year question papers. Solving GATE Physics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Physics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Physics previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Physics Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Physics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Physics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Physics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Physics question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

Step 5: Download the GATE PH 2026 question paper. GATE Physics Question Paper 2026 Pattern The candidates must familiarise themselves with the GATE Physics question paper pattern. The GATE Physics question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Physics. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. The GATE Physics exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Physics exam pattern is given in the table below. GATE Physics (PH) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of two sections General Aptitude

Physics Total Number of Questions General Aptitude: 10 Questions Physics: 55 Questions Maximum Marks General Aptitude: 15 Physics: 85 Mode of Exam Online Time Allotted 3 hours Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Physics Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Physics aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving. GATE Physics Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Physics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Physics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Physics (PH) Question Paper 2025 GATE Physics Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE PH 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

Nuclear and Particle Physics GATE Physics Subject Wise Weightage The GATE Physics exam allocates 15% weightage to General Aptitude and the remaining 85% to the Physics syllabus. Based on the analysis of past year's papers, a section-wise weightage for GATE Physics is provided below. This breakdown will help the candidates to identify important topics within the Physics Syllabus.