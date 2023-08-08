IPU Result 2023: GGSIPU Degree Merit List Download Link at ipu.ac.in

IPU Result 2023: The examination authority of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released Results for various UG and PG programs. IPU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at ipu.ac.in. The candidates can download the result PDF and search their name in it. GGSIPU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester exam.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) formerly known as Indraprastha University (IP) is situated in Delhi and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University offers 10 UG programs, 30 PG programs, 5 PG Diploma programs, 16 Research Programmes at Ph.D. levels. For students, staff, and faculty members, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has modern and upgraded facilities.
IPU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News
As per the latest update the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs B.Com, BBA, M.Tech., and B.Tech. 6th, 4th and 8th semester.
Check here the direct link for GGSIPU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
|
To Check GGSIPU Result 2023
IPU Result 2023: Steps to Check Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Result Online
Candidates can check below the process to download semester results and marks sheets.
How to Check IPU Result 2023?
Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the GGSIPU results 2023.
Step 1: Visit official website - ipu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’ segment
Step 3: Click on ‘Examination Results’ option
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it
Step 5: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Search you result by you name or student ID
Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
GGSIPU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check
Check below the course-wise GGSIPU Result direct link (Latest).
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
BCom, 6th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
BBA(G), 6th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
M.Tech. (VLSI), 4th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
M.Tech. (CSE), 4th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
M.Tech. (ECE), 4th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
M.Tech. (RA), 4th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
M.Tech. (IT), 4th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
B.Tech. (CIVIL), 8th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
B.Tech. (CSE), 8th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
B.Tech. (ECE), 8th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
|
B.Tech. (EE), 8th Sem
|
7-Aug-2023
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Highlights
|
GGSIPU, Delhi Highlights
|
University Name
|
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi
formerly known as Indraprastha University (IP)
|
Established
|
1998
|
GGSIPU Official Website
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Campus size
|
78 acres
