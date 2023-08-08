IPU Result 2023: GGSIPU Degree Merit List Download Link at ipu.ac.in

IPU Result 2023: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released results of B.Com, BBA, M.Tech., and B.Tech. 6th, 4th and 8th semester on their official website. Download the PDF from the Examinations Results section available at the official website ggsipu.ac.in. The examination authority declares the results for various UG and PG program results.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) formerly known as Indraprastha University (IP) is situated in Delhi and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University offers 10 UG programs, 30 PG programs, 5 PG Diploma programs, 16 Research Programmes at Ph.D. levels. For students, staff, and faculty members, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has modern and upgraded facilities.

IPU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News

As per the latest update the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs B.Com, BBA, M.Tech., and B.Tech. 6th, 4th and 8th semester.

Check here the direct link for GGSIPU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

To Check GGSIPU Result 2023 Direct Result Link

IPU Result 2023: Steps to Check Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Result Online

Candidates can check below the process to download semester results and marks sheets.

How to Check IPU Result 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the GGSIPU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit official website - ipu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’ segment

Step 3: Click on ‘Examination Results’ option

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it

Step 5: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Search you result by you name or student ID

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

GGSIPU Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise GGSIPU Result direct link (Latest).

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Highlights

GGSIPU, Delhi Highlights University Name Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi formerly known as Indraprastha University (IP) Established 1998 GGSIPU Official Website Click Here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed Campus size 78 acres

