Goa Police LDC Exam Date 2023 Released @citizen.goapolice.gov.in: Download Schedule And Exam Details

Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023 Download : Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Goa has released a written exam schedule for the post of Lower Division Clerk on its official website. Goa Police is set to conduct the written exam for the Lower Division Clerk Post (LDC) on 29 January 2023 across the state. All those candidates applied successfully for the Lower Division Clerk post under Goa Police can download the Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of Goa Police-citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023





As per the short notice released, Goa Police will be conducting the written exam for the Lower Division Clerk posts on 29 January 2023 from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. Goa Police has released the details exam schedule including the examination centre update with the Roll Number and Seat No. allotted for the written exam. Candidates can get their exam centers details in accordance with their residence of Taluka and exam centre with their Roll Number.

Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023: Written Exam Update

The written exam for the post of Lower Division Clerk posts will hold 100 marks for 02 hours duration. Exams will be conducted of Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination Level for the subjects mentioned below.

Subject Marks General Knowledge 25 Marks General English 25 Marks Mathematics 25 Marks Logical Reasoning 25 Marks

Candidates should note that they will have to carry one of the Photo Identification Proof in original to answer the Written Examination and printed copy of the text message that is received on their Cell Phone containing the details of the written exam.

You can download the Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download Goa Police LDC Exam Schedule 2023