Gujarat TET Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

Gujarat TET Registration Process 2022 ends on 5th December 2022 for Teachers posts for classes 1 to 5 (TET-I) and classes 6 to 8 (TET-II) in schools in Gujarat.

Gujarat TET Salary 2022: The Gujarat State Examination Board (GSEB) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2022) for selection as Teachers of classes 1 to 5 (TET-I) and classes 6 to 8 (TET-II) in the schools of Gujarat. The online application for GTET 2022 will close on 5th December 2022. Candidates are advised to check their Gujarat TET Eligibility Criteria 2022 to fill out a valid/correct application form and submit it before the closing date. As per the official notification by the GSEB, the Gujarat TET 2022 Written Exam is scheduled to be held in February/March 2023 (tentatively).

Meanwhile, candidates interested in the Gujarat TET exam can check the salary of government teachers in Gujarat, pay scale, allowances, job profile, and career growth policy here.

Gujarat TET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates of GTET 2022 mentioned below:

Events Dates Gujarat TET Application Dates 21st October 2022 to 5th December 2022 Fee Acceptance Period 21st October 2022 to 6th December 2022 Late Fee Payment Dates 7th December 2022 to 12th December 2022 GTET Exam Dates February/March 2023 (Tentative)

Gujarat TET Salary Structure 2022

As per the official notice, the candidates seeking appointment within the board as a teacher will be paid a salary as per the rules of the 7th pay commission. The admissible pay scale is going to be Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400 with a pay band of 4200 and grade level 6. Go through the table below to know the monthly Gujarat TET salary break-up.

Gujarat TET Teacher Salary 2022 Salary Inputs Gujarat TET Salary Structure Grade Pay Rs. 35,400 - 1,12,400 Pay Level 6 Pay Band 4200 Basic Pay 35,400 HRA 9558 DA 13452 TA 4968 Gross Salary 63,378 Annual Package 7.60 LPA

Gujarat TET Allowances 2022

Apart from the Gujarat TET salary, the candidates will be paid the following allowances along with the promised salary package.

1. Dearness Allowance: Dearness allowance is paid to the employees to adjust to the present inflation prevalent in the country. This DA is revised quarterly and is calculated as a percentage of the basic pay.

2. House Rent Allowance: HRA is the allowance that is paid to the employees in a bid to pay the house rent on a monthly basis. It is also calculated on the promised basic pay.

3. Travel Allowance: Travel allowance is a fixed allowance that is paid on the basis of the grade pay to which the employee belongs.

4. Medical Allowance: It is paid to the employee to meet the medical expense of his or his family members. This is also determined on the basis of the grade pay applicable to his post.

5. Contributory Pension: Gujarat TET is a government job therefore the employee contributes some percentage of the salary to his pension fund every month.

Gujarat TET Job Profile 2022

A candidate upon becoming a Gujarat TET exam has to fulfill the following roles and responsibilities.

Educating students based on the curriculum issued and guidelines.

Encouraging and motivating students to participate in academic and extra-curricular activities.

Draft lessons, and study plans, present lectures in line with the curriculum and ensure timely completion of the syllabus.

Organizing tests and analyzing performances of students both in written, oral, and practical exams.

Gujarat TET Career Growth

Gujarat TET Teachers will be employed in the Gujarat state government-aided schools. They shall also be getting good career growth through promotions. After completing a fixed number of years in the service, the candidate will be eligible to write the internal exams from time to time. Qualifying for this exam will enable them to get promoted to higher levels. One can be promoted to the senior teacher, assistant teacher, principal, or headmaster posts.

