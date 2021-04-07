HAL Provisional List 2021 Released for Diploma Apprentice Post @hal-india.co.in, Check DV Details

HAL Provisional List 2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has declared the result for the Diploma Apprentice posts for apprenticeship training at HAL TT I Bangalore on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Apprenticeship Training Posts under HAL TT I Bangalore can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-hal-india.co.in.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for apprenticeship training at HAL TTI Bangalore. Candidates can check their name with the branch for which they have been provisionally selected by HAL.

Candidates shortlisted provisionally should note that they will have bring all the essential documents including 10th/SSLC or equivalent mark sheet/ Caste/PH Certificate (only for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates)/Valid Aadhar card during Document Verification round as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that last date for reporting at TTI for training is 30 April 2021. Candidates can check the details result and other Document Verification guidelines on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HAL Provisional List 2021 for Diploma Apprentice Post



Direct Link for HAL Provisional List 2021 for Diploma Apprentice Post DV Guidelines





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: HAL Provisional List 2021 for Diploma Apprentice Post