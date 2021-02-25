Handloom and Textile Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2021 Out, Download @handloomtextilerecruitment.in, Exam on 28 Feb

Handloom and Textile Assam Grade 4 Admit Card 2021: Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam has released the admit card for the post of Grade- 4. Candidates can download Handloom and Textile Admit Card from the official website - handloomtextilerecruitment.in. As per the notice,Handloom and Textile Exam is scheduled on 28 February 2021 (Sunday).

Handloom and Textile Assam Grade 4 Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates, who appearing in GHS Grade 4 Exam 202, can download Handloom and Textile Assam Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Handloom and Textile Assam Grade 4 Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Handloom and Textile Assam Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website -handloomtextilerecruitment.in Click on the link ‘Login: Admit Card Download’ A new window will open where you are required to enter your Registration No/Mobile Number and Date of Birth Type the Numbers shown in the box and click on ‘Login’ Button Download Handloom and Textile Class 4 Admit Card

Handloom and Textile Assam Grade 4 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in OMR Sheets.

Subject Marks Reasoning 100 Numerical Aptitude History Geography English General Knowledge.

There will be negative marking of 1/2 marks for each wrong answer.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the written exam.

Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam had published a recruitment notification for recruitment of Grade- 4 Posts on its official website in the month of January 2021. The last date for submitting application was 01 February 2021. A total of 100 vacancies are notified by the DHS Assam.