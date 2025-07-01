Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Physical Education Syllabus 2025, Download FREE PDF

HBSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: The Haryana Board has released the syllabus for Physical Education for the academic year 2025-26, on its official website – bseh.org.in. This syllabus serves as a comprehensive guide for students, outlining learning objectives, exam structure, and marking schemes. It is a crucial tool for academic planning, helping students understand key topics and prepare effectively for exams.
This article provides access to the latest HBSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, including a downloadable PDF. It details the topics to be covered, mark distribution, exam patterns, and the overall course structure for the academic session. Students will also find instructions on how to download the Haryana Board Class 9 syllabus for 2025-26.
Check: HBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2025–26
HBSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Physical Education Syllabus 2025 course structure here. Students can check the Units and marks allocated to the particular unit for the Physical Education syllabus:
|
Sr. No.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
1
|
Health Education
|
7
|
2
|
Personal Health & Hygiene
|
5
|
3
|
Physical Education
|
8
|
4
|
Balanced Diet
|
6
|
5
|
Yoga
|
8
|
6
|
Sports Competitions
|
8
|
7
|
Effects of Drinking, Smoking, and Drugs
|
6
|
8
|
First Aid & Safety Education
|
7
|
9
|
Adventure Sports
|
5
|
Total
|
60
|
Practical
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Course Content
Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Physical Education Syllabus 2025 Course Content.
Chapter 1: Health Education
-
Meaning, definition & Components of Health.
-
Importance of Good Health.
-
Meaning & definition of Health Education
-
Points to be kept in mind to maintain Good Health
-
Relationship between Health and Health Education
Chapter 2: Personal Health & Hygiene
-
Concept of Personal Health.
-
Cleanliness of Eyes, Teeth, Hair, Ear & Skin.
-
Meaning and importance of Personal Hygiene
Chapter 3: Physical Education
-
Meaning and definition of Physical Education.
-
Aim & objective of Physical Education.
-
Need & importance of Physical Education
-
Common misconceptions about Physical Education
Chapter 4: Balanced Diet
-
What is Balanced Diet?
-
Components of Balanced diet
-
Advantages of Balanced diet
-
Meaning & concept of Junk food & disadvantages of Junk food
Chapter 5: Yoga
-
History of Yoga in India.
-
Meaning & definition of Yoga.
-
Ashtanga Yoga & its parts. Importance of Yoga.
-
Pranayama & its components. Principles of Yoga.
-
Methods of Vajaraasana, Tadaasan, Padmasan, Trikonaasan & Surya Namaskar.
Chapter 6: Sports Competitions
-
Meaning and importance of Sports Competitions.
-
Explanation of Knock-out, League, Knock-out cum League and League cum Knock-out Tournaments.
-
Advantages and disadvantages of Knock-out and league Competitions.
-
Intramural and Extramural Sports Competitions.
Chapter 7: Effects of Drinking, Smoking and Drugs.
-
Drinking & its effects on human health.
-
Smoking & its effects on human health.
-
Tobacco and its effects on human health.
-
Drugs and their effects on human health.
Chapter 8: First Aid & Safety Education
-
Concept of First Aid
-
Qualities of a Good First Aider
-
Duties of a Good First Aider
-
First Aid Box & its accessories
-
Safety Education and its importance
-
Need of safety education at different places (at home, Road, at fire sight, heat stroke & electric shock)
Chapter 9: Adventure Sports
-
Concept of Adventure Sports.
-
Rock climbing, Camping, River rafting, Mountain biking
-
Need and importance of Adventure Sports
To download complete HBSE Physical Education class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Check:
|
HBSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
The HBSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus for 2025-26 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2026 exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
Also Read:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation