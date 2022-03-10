JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022 for Developer and Network Administrator, Fresher Eligible

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) is hiring 35 Junior Software Developers, Software Developers & Mobile Applications Developer and Network Administrator. Check Details Here.

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 11:32 IST
Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022
Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022

Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited applications for IT Professionals for recruitment of various posts such as Junior Software Developer, Software Developer & Mobile Applications Developer and Network Administrator from 09 March to 15 March 2022 at its website - hartron.org.in.

HARTRON Notification

HARTRON Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of HARTRON Online Application - 09 March 2022
  • Last Dat of HARTRON Online Application - 15 March 2022

HARTRON Vacancy Details

  • Junior Software Developer - 10
  • Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - 20
  • Network Administrator - 5

HARTRON Salary

  • Junior Software Developer - Rs.42,000/-
  • Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - Rs.65,000/-
  • Network Administrator - Rs.65,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana HARTRON Developer and Network Administrator Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Junior Software Developer -  B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Knowledge of Software Development on .NET/ Java/ PHP
  • Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Network Administrator a) B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Certification in MCSE/CCNA/DCNE/Linux/Solaris/ minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/System Security.

Experience:

  • Jr Software Developer - Fresher
  • Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in Java (struts/ spring), Oracle/ SQL OR .Net with MVC, SQL Technology OR PHP.
  • Network Administrator - Minimum 5 years’ experience in Network administration/ handling of troubleshooting and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

Selection Process for Haryana HARTRON Developer and Network Administrator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Domain Knowledge test - 50 Marks
  2. Practical - 50 Marks

How to Apply for HARTRON Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to HARTRON Website-  hartron.org.in.
  2. Fill out the registration form with all the required details.
  3. After completion of Registration, you can apply online with  Registration Number and Date of birth.
  4. Fill up all required information in the online form correctly. You will see his/her application form summary under PREVIEW option. Before submitting of fee, you should check your details and make necessary corrections, under option Edit/Update.
  5. After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, pay the application fee of Rs 354/-plus Bank Charges through the payment gateway integrated with the application by following the instructions available on the screen.
  6. Take a printout of the application form. If you are unable to get the printout of the application form after successfully completing the Fee process then you can re-print the Application Form using  Registration No. and Date of Birth.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.