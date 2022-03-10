Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022 for Developer and Network Administrator, Fresher Eligible

Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited applications for IT Professionals for recruitment of various posts such as Junior Software Developer, Software Developer & Mobile Applications Developer and Network Administrator from 09 March to 15 March 2022 at its website - hartron.org.in.
HARTRON Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of HARTRON Online Application - 09 March 2022
- Last Dat of HARTRON Online Application - 15 March 2022
HARTRON Vacancy Details
- Junior Software Developer - 10
- Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - 20
- Network Administrator - 5
HARTRON Salary
- Junior Software Developer - Rs.42,000/-
- Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - Rs.65,000/-
- Network Administrator - Rs.65,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Haryana HARTRON Developer and Network Administrator Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Software Developer - B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Knowledge of Software Development on .NET/ Java/ PHP
- Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Network Administrator a) B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Certification in MCSE/CCNA/DCNE/Linux/Solaris/ minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/System Security.
Experience:
- Jr Software Developer - Fresher
- Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in Java (struts/ spring), Oracle/ SQL OR .Net with MVC, SQL Technology OR PHP.
- Network Administrator - Minimum 5 years’ experience in Network administration/ handling of troubleshooting and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.
Selection Process for Haryana HARTRON Developer and Network Administrator Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Domain Knowledge test - 50 Marks
- Practical - 50 Marks
How to Apply for HARTRON Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to HARTRON Website- hartron.org.in.
- Fill out the registration form with all the required details.
- After completion of Registration, you can apply online with Registration Number and Date of birth.
- Fill up all required information in the online form correctly. You will see his/her application form summary under PREVIEW option. Before submitting of fee, you should check your details and make necessary corrections, under option Edit/Update.
- After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, pay the application fee of Rs 354/-plus Bank Charges through the payment gateway integrated with the application by following the instructions available on the screen.
- Take a printout of the application form. If you are unable to get the printout of the application form after successfully completing the Fee process then you can re-print the Application Form using Registration No. and Date of Birth.