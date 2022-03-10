Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022 for Developer and Network Administrator, Fresher Eligible

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) is hiring 35 Junior Software Developers, Software Developers & Mobile Applications Developer and Network Administrator. Check Details Here.

Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited applications for IT Professionals for recruitment of various posts such as Junior Software Developer, Software Developer & Mobile Applications Developer and Network Administrator from 09 March to 15 March 2022 at its website - hartron.org.in.

HARTRON Notification

HARTRON Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of HARTRON Online Application - 09 March 2022

Last Dat of HARTRON Online Application - 15 March 2022

HARTRON Vacancy Details

Junior Software Developer - 10

Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - 20

Network Administrator - 5

HARTRON Salary

Junior Software Developer - Rs.42,000/-

Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - Rs.65,000/-

Network Administrator - Rs.65,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana HARTRON Developer and Network Administrator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Software Developer - B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Knowledge of Software Development on .NET/ Java/ PHP

Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Network Administrator a) B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Certification in MCSE/CCNA/DCNE/Linux/Solaris/ minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/System Security.

Experience:

Jr Software Developer - Fresher

Software Developer and Mobile Applications Developer - Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in Java (struts/ spring), Oracle/ SQL OR .Net with MVC, SQL Technology OR PHP.

Network Administrator - Minimum 5 years’ experience in Network administration/ handling of troubleshooting and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

Selection Process for Haryana HARTRON Developer and Network Administrator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Domain Knowledge test - 50 Marks Practical - 50 Marks

How to Apply for HARTRON Recruitment 2022 ?