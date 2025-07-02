HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani made available the supplementary datesheet for classes 10th and 12th. The compartment exams will be conducted on 4th July, 2025. These exams are for those students who weren’t able to clear one or more subjects in the annual examination. These exams offer a wonderful opportunity for students to pass their subjects.
HBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the important highlights below:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025
|
Boar
|
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
May 29, 2025
|
Exam Start Date
|
July 4, 2025 (Friday)
|
Exam Timings
|
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (General subjects)2:00 PM to 4:30 PM (Vocational)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Admit Card Requirement
|
Mandatory with a scanned photograph
|
Special Provisions
|
Extra 20 mins/hour for specially-abled candidates
|
Prohibited Items
|
Calculators, Mobile Phones
|
Helpline (WhatsApp)
|
8816840349
|
Official Website
HBSE 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025
The datasheet was out on 2nd June, 2025. The exam will be held in offline mode across designated centres from 2:00 PM onwards. Students can check the full timetable below:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subject Code & Name
|
Friday, 4 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
526 Sanskrit, 529 Urdu, 856 Chemistry, 903 Accountancy, 598 Public Administration
|
502 Hindi Core, 523 Hindi Elective, 503 English (Foreign Students), 850 Physics
|
576 Economics, 573 Political Science, 532 Punjabi, 579 Geography, 501 English Core
|
520 English Elective, 835 Mathematics, 585 Sociology, 911 Entrepreneurship
|
900 Business Studies, 570 History, 865 Biology, 592 Psychology
|
1201/1204/1202/1203/1205/1206 – Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (Gurukul/Vidyapeeth)
|
02:00 PM – 04:30 PM
|
906 Computer Science, 871 Bio-Technology, 930 IT & ITES (SLCE Faridabad only)
|
932 Retail, 926 Automotive, 928 Private Security, 973 Healthcare
|
971 Physical Education, 969 Beauty & Wellness, 976 Tourism & Hospitality
|
974 Agriculture, 975 Media & Entertainment, 978 Banking & Insurance
|
980 Apparel & Furnishing, 917/919 Office Stenography (Hindi/English)
|
815 Agriculture, 588 Philosophy, 822 Home Science, 806 Physical Education
|
770 Fine Arts, 828 Military Science, 700 Dance, 638/645/652 Music (Vocal/Instrumental)
HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025
Students can check the HBSE class 10th supplementary schedule here:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subject Code & Name
|
Saturday, 5 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
005 English
|
Monday, 7 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
001 Hindi
|
Tuesday, 8 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
009 Mathematics (Standard), 010 Mathematics (Basic)
|
Wednesday, 9 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
017 Social Science
|
Thursday, 10 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
013 Science
|
Friday, 11 July
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
049 Sanskrit, 041 Urdu, 037 Punjabi
|
1001/1003 – Sanskrit Sahitya (Gurukul/Vidyapeeth)
|
02:00 PM – 04:30 PM
|
025 Drawing, 029 Agriculture, 906 Computer Science, 125 Physical & Health Education
|
033 Home Science, 085/089/093 Music (MHV/MHI/MHP), 021 Animal Husbandry, 121 Dance
|
932 Retail, 928 Private Security, 926 Automotive, 930 IT-ITES
|
969 Beauty & Wellness, 971 Physical Education, 974 Agriculture, 976 Tourism
|
980 Apparel & Furnishing, 978 Banking, 973 Healthcare, 986 Power, 985 Plumbing
|
987 Construction, 975 Media & Entertainment
|
Monday, 14 July
|
02:00 PM – 04:30 PM
|
930 IT & ITES (SLCE Faridabad only)
|
02:00 PM – 05:00 PM
|
1002/1004 – Sanskrit Vyakran (Gurukul/Vidyapeeth)
Important Instructions For Candidates
-
Students must carry their admit cards with a scanned photograph to the examination centre.
-
The exam will begin at 2 pm sharp. Students must reach the exam centre on time at least 30 minutes before.
-
Mobile phones and calculators are not allowed. If found, strict action will be taken.
-
Specially-abled candidates will be given an extra 20 minutes per hour and the assistance of an amanuensis.
To get all the latest updates, students can keep checking the website of HBSE regularly.
Get the direct link to download the datesheet below:
|
HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025 OUT: Download Time Table Schedule PDF For Free
