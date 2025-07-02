Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025 OUT: Haryana Board has released the timetable schedule for class 10th and 12th Supplementary exams. Students can check and download the datesheet for free in this article. It is important to note that Supplementary exams can prove to be an amazing opportunity for the students to score well and pass the exam this time. Read this full article to get the details.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani made available the supplementary datesheet for classes 10th and 12th. The compartment exams will be conducted on 4th July, 2025. These exams are for those students who weren’t able to clear one or more subjects in the annual examination. These exams offer a wonderful opportunity for students to pass their subjects. 

HBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Students can check the important highlights below: 

Feature

Details

Exam Name

HBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025

Boar

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani

Date Sheet Release Date

May 29, 2025

Exam Start Date

July 4, 2025 (Friday)

Exam Timings

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (General subjects)2:00 PM to 4:30 PM (Vocational)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Admit Card Requirement

Mandatory with a scanned photograph

Special Provisions

Extra 20 mins/hour for specially-abled candidates

Prohibited Items

Calculators, Mobile Phones

Helpline (WhatsApp)

8816840349

Official Website

bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025 

The datasheet was out on 2nd June, 2025. The exam will be held in offline mode across designated centres from 2:00 PM onwards. Students can check the full timetable below: 

Date

Time

Subject Code & Name

Friday, 4 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

526 Sanskrit, 529 Urdu, 856 Chemistry, 903 Accountancy, 598 Public Administration
   

502 Hindi Core, 523 Hindi Elective, 503 English (Foreign Students), 850 Physics
   

576 Economics, 573 Political Science, 532 Punjabi, 579 Geography, 501 English Core
   

520 English Elective, 835 Mathematics, 585 Sociology, 911 Entrepreneurship
   

900 Business Studies, 570 History, 865 Biology, 592 Psychology
   

1201/1204/1202/1203/1205/1206 – Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (Gurukul/Vidyapeeth)
 

02:00 PM – 04:30 PM

906 Computer Science, 871 Bio-Technology, 930 IT & ITES (SLCE Faridabad only)
   

932 Retail, 926 Automotive, 928 Private Security, 973 Healthcare
   

971 Physical Education, 969 Beauty & Wellness, 976 Tourism & Hospitality
   

974 Agriculture, 975 Media & Entertainment, 978 Banking & Insurance
   

980 Apparel & Furnishing, 917/919 Office Stenography (Hindi/English)
   

815 Agriculture, 588 Philosophy, 822 Home Science, 806 Physical Education
   

770 Fine Arts, 828 Military Science, 700 Dance, 638/645/652 Music (Vocal/Instrumental)

HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam Schedule 2025

Students can check the HBSE class 10th supplementary schedule here: 

Date

Time

Subject Code & Name

Saturday, 5 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

005 English

Monday, 7 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

001 Hindi

Tuesday, 8 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

009 Mathematics (Standard), 010 Mathematics (Basic)

Wednesday, 9 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

017 Social Science

Thursday, 10 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

013 Science

Friday, 11 July

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

049 Sanskrit, 041 Urdu, 037 Punjabi
   

1001/1003 – Sanskrit Sahitya (Gurukul/Vidyapeeth)
 

02:00 PM – 04:30 PM

025 Drawing, 029 Agriculture, 906 Computer Science, 125 Physical & Health Education
   

033 Home Science, 085/089/093 Music (MHV/MHI/MHP), 021 Animal Husbandry, 121 Dance
   

932 Retail, 928 Private Security, 926 Automotive, 930 IT-ITES
   

969 Beauty & Wellness, 971 Physical Education, 974 Agriculture, 976 Tourism
   

980 Apparel & Furnishing, 978 Banking, 973 Healthcare, 986 Power, 985 Plumbing
   

987 Construction, 975 Media & Entertainment

Monday, 14 July

02:00 PM – 04:30 PM

930 IT & ITES (SLCE Faridabad only)
 

02:00 PM – 05:00 PM

1002/1004 – Sanskrit Vyakran (Gurukul/Vidyapeeth)

Important Instructions For Candidates

  • Students must carry their admit cards with a scanned photograph to the examination centre. 

  • The exam will begin at 2 pm sharp. Students must reach the exam centre on time at least 30 minutes before. 

  • Mobile phones and calculators are not allowed. If found, strict action will be taken. 

  • Specially-abled candidates will be given an extra 20 minutes per hour and the assistance of an amanuensis.

To get all the latest updates, students can keep checking the website of HBSE regularly. 

Get the direct link to download the datesheet below: 

HBSE  10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet 2025 OUT: Download Time Table Schedule PDF For Free

