HPCL Apprentice 2020 Notification: Apply Online for Apprentice Posts from today onwards @hpclcareers.com

HPCL Apprentice 2020 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across India under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP&NG), Government of India. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format on or before 5 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 December 2020

HPCL Apprentice 2020 Notification Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices Engineering (only Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/· Electronics & Telecommunication/Instrumentation/Computer Science/ IT)

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification: Engineering Graduation in [Only Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Instrumentation/Computer Science/IT]

HPCL Apprentice 2020 Notification Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HPCL Apprentice 2020 Notification Stipend- Rs.25000/-

HPCL Apprentice 2020 Notification Selection Criteria

Candidates fulfilling all the above-mentioned eligibility criteria will be called for Interview. Management reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Interview which will be tentatively scheduled in the month of December 2020.

How to apply for HPCL Apprentice 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 5 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

