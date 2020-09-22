HSSC ALM Answer Key 2020 Released @hssc.gov.in, Submit Assistant Lineman Objection Online upto 25 September

HSSC ALM Answer Key 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of Computer Based Test for the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM). Candidates who have appeared in HSSC ALM Exam 2020 can download HSSC ALM Answer Key from the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC ALM Answer Key Links are given below in this article. The candidates can check the answers for all slots including Slot 1, Slot 2 and Slot 3 through the links.

HSSC ALM Answer Key Download Slot 1

HSSC ALM Answer Key Download Slot 2

HSSC ALM Answer Key Download Slot 3

The candidates can also submit the objection/query, if any, through online mode only mode from 23 September to 25 September 2020 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission.

The commission will consider the received objection and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.

How to Submit HSSC ALM Objection Online ?

Go to official website of HSSC - www.hssc.gov.in.

Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 11/2019)” button. 3. The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained.

The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Slot1/Slot2/Slot3 and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered.

HSSC ALM Answer Key Objection Link 2020

HSSC had conducted the exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Linemen (ALM), against Advt. No.11/2019, of DHBVNL , Haryana, Panchkula on 14 March 2020.

HSSC ALM Answer Key Notice