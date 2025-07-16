IAF Group Y Airmen Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Perks, Job Profile, and Career Growth Here

IAF Group Y Airmen Salary 2025: Airmen in Air Force Group Y get a competitive salary along with many attractive benefits throughout their service. They also receive allowances such as Transport Allowance, Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA), Leave Ration Allowance (LRA), Children Education Allowance, and House Rent Allowance (HRA). They can also be eligible for several other allowances. This makes the overall compensation package quite rewarding. IAF Group Y offers strong career growth prospects beyond salary. Promotions are based on factors like Annual Appraisal Reports, Promotion Exams, and minimum service requirements. This structured promotion system ensures steady career advancement. Candidates who want to know all about the Air Force Group Y Salary 2025, including detailed pay, allowances, and promotion criteria, can check this article.

IAF Group Y Airmen Salary Structure 2025 The Air Force Group Y salary follows the 7th Pay Commission rules. Personnel in Group X and Group Y are known as Persons Below Officer Rank (PBOR) or Airmen. Group Y includes a range of Non-Technical Trades like following: Accounts Assistant

Administrative Assistant

IAF Police & Security

Logistics Assistant

Cryptographer

Environmental Support Services Assistant

Medical Assistant

Ground Training Instructor

Meteorological Assistant

Musician

Operation Assistant All these roles fall under Air Force Group Y. Below is the detailed salary structure for IAF Group Y Airmen in 2025: Component Amount (in ₹) Pay Level Pay Matrix Level-3 (₹21,700 – ₹57,500) Basic Pay ₹21,700 Military Service Pay (MSP) ₹5,200 Technical Qualification Pay ₹6,200 Total Basic Salary ₹26,900

IAF Group Y Airmen In-Hand Salary 2025 The Air Force Group Y basic salary starts at ₹26,900 per month. Employees also receive Dearness Allowance (DA) in addition to this, which increases their monthly income. When the basic pay with DA and other allowances is combined, the in-hand salary for Airmen in Group Y comes to around ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 per month. This amount may vary slightly based on location and additional benefits. IAF Group Y Airmen Salary Slip 2025 Airmen receive a detailed salary slip that shows the complete breakdown of their previous month’s pay after every salary cycle. This includes: Basic Pay

Allowances

Deductions

Net In-Hand Salary The IAF Group Y Airmen salary slip is for record-keeping. It plays an important role when applying for loans, credit cards, or while filing your Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Keeping a copy of the salary slip every month is useful for financial planning and official documentation. IAF Group Y Airmen Perks and Additional Benefits IAF Group Y Airmen salary structure also includes extra benefits and allowances. These perks make the career even more attractive and secure. Air Force Group Y employees receive the following benefits: City Compensatory Allowance

Transport Allowance

Government Accommodation

Rations

Comprehensive Medical Facilities

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Educational Loans

Group Insurance

Pension Benefits

Interest-Free Loans for house repairs

Interest-Free Loans for the marriage of a sister or daughter

Scholarships for children’s education

Financial Grants in case of natural disasters

Composite Personal Maintenance Allowance (CPMA)

High Altitude Allowance for tough postings

Field Area and Modified Field Area Allowance

These perks and benefits ensure that Air Force Group Y personnel and their families are well-supported during and after service. IAF Group Y Airmen Job Profile 2025 Indian Air Force Group Y offers a range of non-technical trade roles. Candidates will be assigned specific duties based on their trade once selected through the recruitment exam. Each role is designed to support the operational efficiency of the Air Force. Below is the Air Force Group Y job profile for 2025, explained for each trade: Accounts Assistant: Responsible for recording and managing accounts for IAF personnel. Also handles allowances and equipment costs.

Administrative Assistant: Maintains and analyses records, files, and information for all IAF personnel.

Logistics Assistant: Manages records related to procurement, storage, and handling of Air Force inventory.

Operation Assistant: Operates systems like Air Traffic Control Centres, Airfields, and Air Defence Systems.

Medical Assistant: Provides nursing support and first aid services within the Air Force.

IAF Police & Security: Conducts patrolling, maintains security, and carries out investigations as needed.

Ground Training Instructor: Trains new recruits in drills, parades, and weapon handling.

Environmental Support Services Assistant: Handles firefighting operations and safety management within the IAF.

Meteorological Assistant: Performs weather observations and keeps daily weather records.

Musician: Trained by the IAF to play various musical instruments for official functions.

Cryptographer: Handles secure communication and encryption tasks (role details vary but often included with musician training streams).