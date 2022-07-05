IB Recruitment 2022 for 766 ACIO, JIO, SA, Halwai-cum-Cook, and Caretaker Posts

Intelligence Burau is hiring 766 ACIO, JIO, SA, Halwai-cum-Cook, and Caretaker Released @mha.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

IB Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Burau has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Security Assistant/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport, Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport), Security Assistant (Motor Transport), Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech. A total of 766 vacancies are available for these posts on a deputation basis.

IB Recruitment Notification

IB Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/ Exe - 70

ACIO-II/ Exe - 350

JIO-I/ Exe - 50

JIO-II/ Exe - 100

SA/ Exe - 100

JIO-I/MT - 20

JIO-II/MT - 35

SA/MT - 20

Halwai-cum-Cook - 9

Caretaker - 5

JIO-II/Tech - 7

Eligibility Criteria for IB Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Officers under the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence Forces.

How to Apply for IB Recruitment 2022 ?

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed a cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.