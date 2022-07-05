IB Recruitment 2022 for 766 ACIO, JIO, SA, Halwai-cum-Cook, and Caretaker Posts

IB Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Burau has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive, Security Assistant/Executive, Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport, Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport), Security Assistant (Motor Transport), Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech. A total of 766 vacancies are available for these posts on a deputation basis.
IB Vacancy Details
- ACIO-I/ Exe - 70
- ACIO-II/ Exe - 350
- JIO-I/ Exe - 50
- JIO-II/ Exe - 100
- SA/ Exe - 100
- JIO-I/MT - 20
- JIO-II/MT - 35
- SA/MT - 20
- Halwai-cum-Cook - 9
- Caretaker - 5
- JIO-II/Tech - 7
Eligibility Criteria for IB Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Officers under the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence Forces.
How to Apply for IB Recruitment 2022 ?
The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed a cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.