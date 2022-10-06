IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October: Check Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released for clerical cadre posts. IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam that will be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative) for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Instructions: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 on 8th October 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 29th September 2022 to 8th October 2022. Earlier, all eligible candidates appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

The online written exam will be two-tier i.e., the online exam will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Exam and shortlisted candidates will be called for the Online Main exam. Candidates who qualify in the Main exam and are sufficiently high in merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the common recruitment process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download 29th September 2022 to 8th October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Medium of Exam Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 (Total) * 60 45 minutes Section A – 2 Marks 10 Section B – 1 Mark 40 2 General English 40 English 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 * 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 * 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022: Exam Instructions

1. Total duration of the examination is 2 hours & 40 minutes. [20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for PWBD candidates eligible for compensatory time.] The clock will be set on the server. The countdown timer in the top right corner of the screen will display the remaining time available for you to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination.

2. The Question Palette displayed on the right side of the screen will show the status of each question using one of the following symbols:

3. Answering a Question:

Procedure for answering a multiple choice type question:

i. To select your answer, click on the button of one of the options b. To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the Clear Response button c. To change your chosen answer, click on the button of another option d. To save your answer, you MUST click on the Save & Next button e. To mark the question for review, click on the Mark for Review & Next button. If an answer is selected for a question that is Marked for Review, that answer will be considered in the evaluation.

ii. To change your answer to a question that has already been answered, first select that question for answering and then follow the procedure for answering that type of question.

Note that ONLY Questions for which answers are saved or marked for review after answering will be considered for evaluation.

NOTE: After the expiry of time the candidates will not be able to attempt any question or check their answers. Upon completion of test time, answers of the candidates would be saved automatically by the computer system even if they have not clicked the “Submit” button.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022: COVID Guidelines

1. Different reporting times will be printed for a set of candidates. Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time indicated on the Call Letter to avoid crowding. Entry into the exam venue will be provided ONLY based upon the time slot allotted to a candidate.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/ Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam-related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another. Candidates should stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue.

5. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

6. All candidates must have Aarogya Setu App installed on their mobile phone. The Aarogya Setu status must show the risk factor of the candidate. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration form provided in Annexure- IV) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu will not be allowed entry. In case any of the responses in the declaration suggest COVID-19 infection/symptoms, the candidate will not be permitted inside the exam venue. [This instruction is also applicable to the scribe brought by the candidate]

7. After the checking of Aarogya Setu's status at the entry gate, candidates will be required to switch off their mobile phones, and deposit them at the designated location, to be collected while exiting. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture. Photographs will be taken while the candidate is standing. A seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate's desk will be used by the candidate. After the end of the examination, candidates need to drop the rough sheets in the designated dropbox as instructed at the venue.

10. Post Examination Controls: On completion of a shift, the candidates should move out in an orderly manner without crowding as instructed by the venue staff.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link