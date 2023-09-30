IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023: Difficulty Level and Questions Asked

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the second phase of IBPS PO 2023 exam on Septmber 30. The examination will be conducted in four shifts i.e. Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am), Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm). As per the exam experience shared by students the level of the examination was found to be Moderate.
Here we have compiled the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS PO Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.
Based on the feedbacks received from the candidates who have attempted the exam, we have tabulated the number of questions asked form each topic, good attempts and the difficulty level of each subject.
Additionally, students should also check the expected cut off marks as prepared by the experts to check their of passing the prelim exam and getting into main examination. To learn more about the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis, scroll down the page.
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023
Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis of September 30, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer (PO)
|
Vacancies
|
3049
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date
|
September 23 and 30, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains and Interview
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing
The IBPS PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on September 30. The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the exam pattern, candidates will get 60 minutes to solve 100 questions. The candidate should check the exam timings below to avoid any last minute hustle.
|
Shifts
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
09:00 am – 10:00 am
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
|
Shift 3
|
02:00 pm – 03:00 pm
|
Shift 4
|
04:30 pm – 05:30 pm
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level
The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims for Shift 1 was 61 - 69, Shift 2 was 67 - 73, Shift 3 was 65 - 70, and Shift 4 was 67 - 73 The number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|18-21
|
21-23
|
22-23
|
24-26
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
17-20
|
19-21
|
18-20
|
19-21
|
Reasoning Ability
|
26-28
|
27-29
|
25-27
|
24-26
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates.
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language
Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.
|IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: English Language
|Topics
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Shift 3
|Shift 4
|Reading Comprehension
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Para Jumble
|6
|8
|10
|6
|Correct Sentence/Error Detection
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Double Fillers
|5
|5
|-
|-
|Sentence Rearrangement
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Cloze Test
|-
|-
|5
|6
|Total
|30
|30
|30
|30
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude
Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.
|IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude
|Topics
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Shift 3
|Shift 4
|Data Interpretation
|15
|15
|10
|15
|Missing Number Series
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Quadratic Equation
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Arithmetic
|10
|10
|15
|10
|Total
|35
|35
|35
|35
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability
Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.
|IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Reasoning Ability
|Topics
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Shift 3
|Shift 4
|Puzzle and Seating Arrangement
|20
|23
|20
|23
|Blood Relation/Distance & Direction
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Syllogism
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Meaningful Word/Coding Decoding
|1
|1
|5
|-
|Order and Ranking
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Inequality
|3
|2
|-
|-
|Pair Formation/Odd One Out
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Total
|35
|35
|35
|35
IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023
Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims expected cut off marks as prepared by the experts. The candidate must score equivalent or more marks to get into the mains examination. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 23 September 2023
The IBPS PO exam conducted on 23 September 2023 was seen to be moderate in nature where English Language was easy to moderate and Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude was moderate in nature. Check the detailed analysis here
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Read Related Articles,
|IBPS PO Exam Day Guidelines
|IBPS PO Memory Base Questions
|IBPS PO Syllabus
|IBPS PO Salary
|IBPS PO Current Affairs