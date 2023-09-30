IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023: Difficulty Level and Questions Asked

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO 2023 exam on September 30, 2023. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked and expected cut-off.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the second phase of IBPS PO 2023 exam on Septmber 30. The examination will be conducted in four shifts i.e. Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am), Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm). As per the exam experience shared by students the level of the examination was found to be Moderate.

Here we have compiled the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS PO Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Based on the feedbacks received from the candidates who have attempted the exam, we have tabulated the number of questions asked form each topic, good attempts and the difficulty level of each subject.

Additionally, students should also check the expected cut off marks as prepared by the experts to check their of passing the prelim exam and getting into main examination. To learn more about the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis, scroll down the page.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023

Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis of September 30, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) Vacancies 3049 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date September 23 and 30, 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview Job Location Anywhere in India

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The IBPS PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on September 30. The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the exam pattern, candidates will get 60 minutes to solve 100 questions. The candidate should check the exam timings below to avoid any last minute hustle.

Shifts Timings Shift 1 09:00 am – 10:00 am Shift 2 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Shift 3 02:00 pm – 03:00 pm Shift 4 04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language Easy to Moderate Easy to Moderate Easy to Moderate Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate Reasoning Ability Moderate Moderate Moderate Moderate

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims for Shift 1 was 61 - 69, Shift 2 was 67 - 73, Shift 3 was 65 - 70, and Shift 4 was 67 - 73 The number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language 18-21 21-23 22-23 24-26 Quantitative Aptitude 17-20 19-21 18-20 19-21 Reasoning Ability 26-28 27-29 25-27 24-26

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: English Language Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Reading Comprehension 9 9 8 10 Para Jumble 6 8 10 6 Correct Sentence/Error Detection 5 5 5 4 Double Fillers 5 5 - - Sentence Rearrangement 5 3 2 4 Cloze Test - - 5 6 Total 30 30 30 30

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Data Interpretation 15 15 10 15 Missing Number Series 5 5 5 5 Quadratic Equation 5 5 5 5 Arithmetic 10 10 15 10 Total 35 35 35 35

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Reasoning Ability Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Puzzle and Seating Arrangement 20 23 20 23 Blood Relation/Distance & Direction 3 3 3 6 Syllogism 4 4 4 4 Meaningful Word/Coding Decoding 1 1 5 - Order and Ranking 3 1 1 1 Inequality 3 2 - - Pair Formation/Odd One Out 1 1 2 1 Total 35 35 35 35

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims expected cut off marks as prepared by the experts. The candidate must score equivalent or more marks to get into the mains examination. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 23 September 2023

The IBPS PO exam conducted on 23 September 2023 was seen to be moderate in nature where English Language was easy to moderate and Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude was moderate in nature. Check the detailed analysis here

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language English 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude - 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability - 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

