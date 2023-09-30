Analysis

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023: Difficulty Level and Questions Asked

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO 2023 exam on September 30, 2023. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked and expected cut-off.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the second phase of IBPS PO 2023 exam on Septmber 30. The examination will be conducted in four shifts i.e. Shift 1 (9.00 am to 10.00 am),  Shift 2 (11.30 am to 12.30 am), Shift 3 (2.00 pm to 3.00 pm), and  Shift 4 (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm). As per the exam experience shared by students the level of the examination was found to be Moderate.

Here we have compiled the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the test-takers who appeared in today’s exam. The IBPS PO Prelims exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Based on the feedbacks received from the candidates who have attempted the exam, we have tabulated the number of questions asked form each topic, good attempts and the difficulty level of each subject. 

Additionally, students should also check the expected cut off marks as prepared by the experts to check their of passing the prelim exam and getting into main examination.  To learn more about the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis, scroll down the page.

Candidates should go through the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis of September 30, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

Recruiting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer (PO)

Vacancies

3049

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date

September 23 and 30, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains and Interview

Job Location

Anywhere in India

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The IBPS PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on September 30. The IBPS PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts.  As per the exam pattern, candidates will get 60 minutes to solve 100 questions. The candidate should check the exam timings below to avoid any last minute hustle.

Shifts

Timings

Shift 1

09:00 am – 10:00 am

Shift 2

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Shift 3

02:00 pm – 03:00 pm

Shift 4

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the IBPS PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

Moderate

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims for Shift 1 was 61 - 69, Shift 2 was 67 - 73, Shift 3 was 65 - 70, and Shift 4 was 67 - 73 The number of good attempts for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

 18-21

21-23

22-23

24-26

Quantitative Aptitude

17-20

19-21

18-20

19-21

Reasoning Ability

26-28

27-29

25-27

24-26

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. 

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: English Language
Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4
Reading Comprehension 9 9 8 10
Para Jumble 6 8 10 6
Correct Sentence/Error Detection 5 5 5 4
Double Fillers 5 5 - -
Sentence Rearrangement 5 3 2 4
Cloze Test - - 5 6
Total 30 30 30 30

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude
Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4
Data Interpretation 15 15 10 15
Missing Number Series 5 5 5 5
Quadratic Equation 5 5 5 5
Arithmetic 10 10 15 10
Total 35 35 35 35

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the IBPS PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2023: Reasoning Ability
Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4
Puzzle and Seating Arrangement 20 23 20 23
Blood Relation/Distance & Direction 3 3 3 6
Syllogism 4 4 4 4
Meaningful Word/Coding Decoding 1 1 5 -
Order and Ranking 3 1 1 1
Inequality 3 2 - -
Pair Formation/Odd One Out 1 1 2 1
Total 35 35 35 35

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates can check the IBPS PO prelims expected cut off marks as prepared by the experts. The candidate must score equivalent or more marks to get into the mains examination. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

IBPS PO Prelims Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 23 September 2023

The IBPS PO exam conducted on 23 September 2023 was seen to be moderate in nature  where English Language was easy to moderate and Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude was moderate in nature. Check the detailed analysis here 

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the IBPS PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The IBPS PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

English

30

30

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

-

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

FAQ

How to check IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 30th September 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates appearing in the prelims exam.

What is IBPS PO Prelims Exam Review 2023?

The IBPS PO Prelims exam review provides information about the section-wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on.

What was the difficulty level according to the IBPS PO Prelims Exam review?

As per the IBPS PO Exam Analysis, the difficulty level of the prelims exam is usually moderate in nature.

