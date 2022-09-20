IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 on 24th September: Check Practice Questions for Office Assistant (Clerk)

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. IBPS RRB 2022 Mains will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Latest Update: IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card Released

The result for the online Preliminary Exam held for Office Assistant (Clerk) has been released for download. Shortlisted candidates based on their performance in the Prelims will be called for Online Mains Exam. The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for download for candidates from 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Name of State/ UT Version of tests (Medium of examination) Andhra Pradesh English, Hindi and Telugu Arunachal Pradesh English and Hindi Assam English, Hindi and Assamese Bihar English and Hindi Chhattisgarh English and Hindi Gujarat English, Hindi and Gujarati Haryana English and Hindi Himachal Pradesh English and Hindi Jammu & Kashmir English, Hindi and Urdu Jharkhand English and Hindi Karnataka English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani Kerala English, Hindi and Malayalam Madhya Pradesh English and Hindi Maharashtra English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani Manipur English, Hindi and Manipuri Meghalaya English and Hindi Mizoram English and Hindi Nagaland English and Hindi Odisha English, Hindi and Odia Puducherry English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam Punjab English, Hindi and Punjabi Rajasthan English and Hindi Tamil Nadu English, Hindi and Tamil Telangana English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu Tripura English, Hindi and Bengali Uttar Pradesh English, Hindi and Urdu Uttarakhand English and Hindi West Bengal English, Hindi and Bengali

NOTE: The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

