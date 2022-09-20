IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 on 24th September: Check Practice Questions for Office Assistant (Clerk)

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. IBPS RRB 2022 Mains will be held on 24th September 2022 for recruitment of 4000+ vacancies of Group B Office Assistants (Clerk) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

IBPS RRB Mains 2022 Practice Questions for Office Assistant Clerk
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

Latest Update: IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card Released

The result for the online Preliminary Exam held for Office Assistant (Clerk) has been released for download. Shortlisted candidates based on their performance in the Prelims will be called for Online Mains Exam. The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for download for candidates from 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)

8th September 2022

Prelims Result Officer Scale-I

14th September to 20th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III

6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

50

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

*as per state

40

20

3

General Awareness

*as per state

40

40

4a

English Language

English

40

40

4b

Hindi Language

Hindi

40

40

5

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

50
 

Total

  

200

200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Name of State/ UT

Version of tests (Medium of examination)

Andhra Pradesh

English, Hindi and Telugu

Arunachal Pradesh

English and Hindi

Assam

English, Hindi and Assamese

Bihar

English and Hindi

Chhattisgarh

English and Hindi

Gujarat

English, Hindi and Gujarati

Haryana

English and Hindi

Himachal Pradesh

English and Hindi

Jammu & Kashmir

English, Hindi and Urdu

Jharkhand

English and Hindi

Karnataka

English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani

Kerala

English, Hindi and Malayalam

Madhya Pradesh

English and Hindi

Maharashtra

English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani

Manipur

English, Hindi and Manipuri

Meghalaya

English and Hindi

Mizoram

English and Hindi

Nagaland

English and Hindi

Odisha

English, Hindi and Odia

Puducherry

English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam

Punjab

English, Hindi and Punjabi

Rajasthan

English and Hindi

Tamil Nadu

English, Hindi and Tamil

Telangana

English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu

Tripura

English, Hindi and Bengali

Uttar Pradesh

English, Hindi and Urdu

Uttarakhand

English and Hindi

West Bengal

English, Hindi and Bengali

NOTE: The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk) can practice sample questions for Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English/Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.

Reasoning

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

Computer Knowledge

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

General Awareness

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

English Language

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

Hindi Language

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

Numerical Ability

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk)

FAQ

Q1. When will IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 be held?

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 will be held on 24th September 2022.

Q2. Is IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Out?

Yes. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 is out for download from 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there for IBPS RRB 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk)?

A total of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

Q4. Where can I find detailed syllabus for IBPS RRB 2022?

Read our article IBPS RRB 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern on Jagran Josh.

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
