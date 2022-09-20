IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 on 24th September: Check Practice Questions for Office Assistant (Clerk)

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 on 24th September 2022 for the recruitment of 4567 posts of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. Earlier, IBPS successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
Latest Update: IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card Released
The result for the online Preliminary Exam held for Office Assistant (Clerk) has been released for download. Shortlisted candidates based on their performance in the Prelims will be called for Online Mains Exam. The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for download for candidates from 12th September 2022 to 24th September 2022.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022
IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment of 8285 posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
|
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
|
20th & 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
8th September 2022
|
Prelims Result Officer Scale-I
|
14th September to 20th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III
|
6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III
|
24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.
NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
Main Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose).
|
Name of State/ UT
|
Version of tests (Medium of examination)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
English, Hindi and Telugu
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English and Hindi
|
Assam
|
English, Hindi and Assamese
|
Bihar
|
English and Hindi
|
Chhattisgarh
|
English and Hindi
|
Gujarat
|
English, Hindi and Gujarati
|
Haryana
|
English and Hindi
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
English and Hindi
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
English, Hindi and Urdu
|
Jharkhand
|
English and Hindi
|
Karnataka
|
English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani
|
Kerala
|
English, Hindi and Malayalam
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
English and Hindi
|
Maharashtra
|
English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani
|
Manipur
|
English, Hindi and Manipuri
|
Meghalaya
|
English and Hindi
|
Mizoram
|
English and Hindi
|
Nagaland
|
English and Hindi
|
Odisha
|
English, Hindi and Odia
|
Puducherry
|
English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam
|
Punjab
|
English, Hindi and Punjabi
|
Rajasthan
|
English and Hindi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
English, Hindi and Tamil
|
Telangana
|
English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
|
Tripura
|
English, Hindi and Bengali
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
English, Hindi and Urdu
|
Uttarakhand
|
English and Hindi
|
West Bengal
|
English, Hindi and Bengali
NOTE: The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Practice Questions
Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB Mains 2022 Office Assistant (Clerk) can practice sample questions for Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English/Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.
Reasoning
Computer Knowledge
General Awareness
English Language
Hindi Language
Numerical Ability