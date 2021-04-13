IBPS RRB PO 2021 Provisional Allotment List OUT @ibps.in, Check CRP RRB IX Officer Asst Provisional List Here

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Provisional Allotment List: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has just released the provisional allotment list for recruitment of CRP RRB IX Officer Assistant. All such candidates who appeared in the interview round conducted on 1 March 2021 can now download the provisional list through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The provisional list has been uploaded on the basis of marks secured in the IBPS RRB Mains and interview round for IBPS RRB PO 2021 Recruitment. The Provisional Allotment list 2021 can be downloaded through the official website.i.e.ibps.in by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB PO 2021 Provisional Allotment List?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view a list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX. Then, it will redirect you to the new page. Enter the state in which you applied for IBPS RRB PO 2021. Then, the provisional allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS RRB PO 2021 Provisional Allotment List and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB PO 2021 Provisional Allotment List

The IBPS CRP RRB IX (Officer Scale I) Mains & Interview Result was announced on 12 March 2021. According to the IBPS RRB PO provisional allotment 2021 list, the shortlisted candidates are allotted in Regional Rural Banks of India. The list of provisional allotment of IBPS RRB PO includes the registration number, marks obtained and bank allotted to the selected candidates. The allotment list can be checked directly by clicking on the above hyperlink.

