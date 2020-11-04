IBPS RRB, PO & Clerk 2020-2021 Mains Exam Date announced @ibps.in: Check here PO/Clerk/RRB New Schedule

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the new revised exam date and schedule for IBPS RRB Mains 2020, IBPS PO Mains 2020 and IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 examinations on its official website ibps.in. As per the official notice released by the IBPS, the Mains exam for IBPS RRB, PO and Clerk posts will now be held in 2021. The IBPS has revised the Mains exam dates after considering the re-opening of application windows for IBPS RRB 2020, IBPS PO 2020 and IBPS Clerk 2020 recruitment exams. Check below the complete exam schedule for IBPS PO/Clerk/RRB Mains 2020 exams along with the IBPS notice for CRP Online Main Examinations.

The IBPS has recently re-opened the online application window for IBPS RRB, IBPS PO and IBPS Clerk recruitment drives for candidates who were not able to apply earlier. The eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualification has also been revised, allowing those candidates to apply for the exam who attained their qualifications by November 2020. The application process is still ongoing for these posts. Here are the links for the same:

IBPS RRB/PO/Clerk Mains Exam Date 2020

Process Name of the Post Mains Exam Date IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale-I Office Assistants (Multipurpose) 30th January 2021 20th February 2021 IBPS PO 2020 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees 4th February 2021 IBPS Clerk 2020 Clerks 28th February 2021

- The IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam for Officer Scale I (PO) will be held on 30th January 2021 and on 20th February 2021 for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) (Clerk).

- The IBPS PO Mains 2020 exam will be held on 4th February 2021.

- The IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam will be conducted online on 28th February 2021.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020

The IBPS RRB Notification 2020 was released on 1st July 2020 to fill vacancies to the posts of Officer Scale I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks under CRP RRBs IX drive. The IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants was conducted in the month of September 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The IBPS RRB 2020 exam for Officers Scale II & III was held on 18th October 2020. The IBPS is now again inviting the online application for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. Candidates who were not able to apply earlier can apply online now till 9th November 2020. Candidates who will be applying now will have to appear for the online preliminary exam. The exam date for IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 for Officer Scale I (PO) and Office Assistants (Clerk) is as follows

IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale I - 31st December 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 2nd January 2021/ 4th January 2021

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Notification 2020 on 4th August 2020 for recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees under CRP PO/MT X drive. The IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam was held on 3rd, 10th and 11th October 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The IBPS PO 2020 Application window has now been reopened and the vacancies under the IBPS PO 2020 drive have been revised to 3517. Candidates who were not able to apply earlier can apply online now for IBPS PO 2020 exam till 11th November 2020. Candidates who will be applying now will have to appear for the IBPS PO online preliminary exam. The exam date for IBPS PO Prelims 2020 is as follows

IBPS PO 2020 Prelims Exam Date 5th January 2021/ 6th January 2021

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020

IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 was released by the IBPS on 1st September 2020 for recruitment of Clerks under CRP CLERKS-X drive to fill 2557 vacancies in the banks. The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 5th, 12th and 13th December 2020. Candidates, who have applied earlier and who will be applying online now during the re-opening of application window till 6th November, will have to appear for the preliminary exam.

