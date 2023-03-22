ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Computer Applications Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a prominent exam body in India that holds the annual examination for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the senior secondary ICSE Class 10 standards. The ICSE exams began on February 27, and the next paper is of Computer Applications. This is the time for revision and practice, and there’s no better way to do both than going through the ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications previous year's question papers.

Computer Applications (Code: 86) is a Group III elective subject in ICSE board Class 10 and is a favourite of students from all streams. Computer Applications introduces fundamental concepts of programming to students and can help them decide if they want to pursue a career in the IT industry or not. While Computer Applications is an application-based subject and doesn’t require cramming up theoretical stuff, it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Students with analytical minds and problem-solving skills perform better in it.

However, everyone can master computer applications through consistent practice and solving past year papers. If you want to increase your chances of scoring top marks and learn about the type of questions asked in the final exams, then be sure to solve the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications previous years papers. You can check the Computer Applications previous year question papers for ICSE Class 10 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format here.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Previous Year Question Paper

The ICSE Board Class 10 Computer Applications comprises assessment for one for theory and practical.

The written paper of theory is of 100 marksand is two hours long.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

The questions will be objective, short-answer, one-word and long-answer type.

The ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications exam consists two sections: A and B of 40 marks.

Attempting all questions is mandatory for students but internal choice will be given between questions in section B.

You can read and download the ICSE Computer Applications Question Papers for Class 10 in the following section.

ICSE Class 12 Computer Applications Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

