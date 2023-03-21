ICSE Class 10 Economics Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Answer Key, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Economics Paper Analysis 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Economics Paper was conducted today. Find the in-depth exam analysis here along with question paper and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Paper Analysis 2023: Just a few more papers are left before the 2023 ICSE exam season comes to an end. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Economics exam 2023 was held today, March 21, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), one of the leading school boards in India. The 2023 ICSE exams began on February 27 and will end on March 29. Economics (Code: 64) is part of the Group II elective subjects and a favourite of students who wish to opt for commerce or humanities stream in higher education.

Economics is a scoring subject that is theoretical in nature but quite intriguing. It has far-reaching applications in the world and is a must for anyone who hopes to have a successful career in the financial world. The ICSE Class 10 Economics paper is a bit more advanced than comparable boards due to the expansive syllabus of the CISCE, but it's not on the level of physics or maths. Today’s economics 10th exam was no different. Students had contrasting experiences with the 2023 Economics Class 10 exam. Some found it easy, some difficult, while a few underestimated it and ended up making silly mistakes. You can also find the ICSE Class 10 Economics question paper PDF and answer key, along with the exam review and analysis.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official website https://cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Class 10 Subject Economics (Code: 64) Date March 21, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Easy to Moderate

ICSE Class 10 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 Economics paper carried 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions in the exam ranged between MCQs, short answer, long-answer and definition type.

15 minutes were set aside for reading the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Economics exam comprised two sections of 40 marks each.

Section A was compulsory to attempt, but students were given choice between any four questions of Section B.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Paper Review 2023

The question paper of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Economics was easy to moderate as per the difficulty level. A few questions were tricky and challenging, as is normal for the ICSE exams, but nothing was too unconventional. The paper was crafted meticulously and comprised questions from throughout the syllabus. Overall, the exam was well-balanced and direct, with an assortment of questions matching all students’ needs. The MCQs in Section A were the easiest and most scoring part of the exam. Stay tuned here as we update the latest details of the 2023 ICSE Economics exam.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Economics Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will begin after.

