IGNOU Date Sheet December 2023: Check Term End Examination Dates

IGNOU Date Sheet December 2023: The IGNOU TEE exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2023, to January 9, 2024. Check here the steps to download the date final date sheet.

IGNOU Date Sheet December 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam dates for IGNOU TEE (Term End Examination) on the official website - ignou.ac.in. The date sheet was released on November 20. The IGNOU TEE December 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm from December 1, 2023 to January 9, 2024.

The students who are enrolled in the University’s UG, PG Diploma and Certificate programs will be able to sit in the examination provided the candidates have registered themselves for the examination and have completed the minimum time to pursue the courses as per the provision of the programme

IGNOU Date Sheet December 2023

The IGNOU has released the exam dates in PDF format for all the courses. The IGNOU TEE December 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2023, to January 9, 2024. The Examination will be each day in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and the Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. The actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper

IGNOU Date Sheet December 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official PDF as released by IGNOU. Download the official notice through the link given below:

IGNOU December Date Sheet Click Here

How to Download IGNOU Date Sheet December 2023

The steps to download IGNOU TEE December 2023 are listed below

Step 1: Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the click - Datesheet for Conduct of December 2023 Term End Examination (ODL/Online Mode)

Step 3: Now click on the link - Final Datesheet for Term end Examination December 2023 (ODL Mode)

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully provided on the first page of the PDF.

Step 5: Ctrl + F and paste your program code to check the exam dates.

What to Check in the IGNOU Exam Date Sheet

The candidate should read carefully all the details listed in the exam date sheet to avoid any last-minute rushes.

Read all the instructions very carefully mentioned in the date sheet. Do not skip any step. As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted every day in two shifts, check the exact exam dates with the program codes Students may note that there can be a possibility of last-minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers.

