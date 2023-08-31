News

CAIIB Registration 2023: Date, Direct Link to Apply Online, Application Fee

CAIIB 2023 Registration: Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) will commence the CAIIB Registration tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2023. The last date to apply online will be September 21, 2023. Find the direct IIBF CAIIB Registration Link here and check the application fee.

Get all the details of CAIIB Registration 2023 here.

IIBF CAIIB Apply Online 2023: Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) will start accepting applications for Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) from September 1, 2023. It is important to note that the registration process will commence on September 01 and will conclude on September 21. The officials will release the detailed notification regarding eligibility, exam pattern, important dates and other details on the same date. Candidates are advised to go through the official IIBF CAIIB Notification 2023 before applying for the exam.

Indian Institute of Banking and Finance conducts the CAIIB 2023 exam to provide advanced knowledge necessary for enhanced decision-making to the members of IIBF.

IIBF CAIIB 2023 Important Dates

Having a thorough understanding of the IIBF CAIIB exam enables candidates to organize their preparation effectively, increasing their chances of clearing the exam.

IIBF CAIIB Exam Important Dates

Important Dates

CAIIB Registration 2023 Begins

September 1

Last date to apply online

September 21

Last Date to pay the application fee

September 21

Advanced Bank Management

November 26

Bank Financial Management

December 03

Advance Business & Financial Management

December 09

Banking Regulations and Business Laws

December 10

Elective Papers (choose any one)


  • Rural Banking
  • Human Resources Management
  • Information Technology & Digital Banking
  • Risk Management
  • Central Banking

December 17

IIBF CAIIB Apply Online Link

Interested candidates can apply online via the direct link shared below. We will activate the link once it is made available on the official website.

IIBF CAIIB Registration Link (To be activated)

How to Apply Online for IIBF CAIIB 2023?

  • Visit the official website at iibf.org.in
  • Click on the registration link for IIBF CAIIB 2023 exam and submit the required details
  • You will receive login credentials on your registered email ID and phone number. Login with it and fill out the application form
  • Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee and submit the IIBF CAIIB application form 2023.
  • It is advisable to download and print a copy of CAIIB Online Form for future reference.

IIBF CAIIB 2023 Application Fee

CAIIB application fee will vary depending on the number of attempts made. Check the application fee in the table below.

Attempts

IIBF CAIIB Application Fee

1st Attempt

Rs. 5,000

2nd Attempt

Rs. 1,300

3rd Attempt

Rs. 1,300

4th Attempt

Rs. 1,300

5th Attempt

Rs. 1,300

FAQ

What is the IIBF CAIIB Application Fees?

The application fees for IIBF CAIIB vary depending on the number of attempts made.

What is the last date to apply online for IIBF CAIIB 2023?

The last date to apply online for IIBF CAIIB is September 21, 2023. However, candidates are advised not to wait till the last date and fill the form sooner to avoid the last-minute rush.

When will IIBF CAIIB Registration 2023 Start?

CAIIB Registration 2023 process will begin on September 01, 2023. Candidates can start applying by clicking on the direct link shared in the article on the official website of IIBF.

