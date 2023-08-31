CAIIB Registration 2023: Date, Direct Link to Apply Online, Application Fee

CAIIB 2023 Registration: Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) will commence the CAIIB Registration tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2023. The last date to apply online will be September 21, 2023. Find the direct IIBF CAIIB Registration Link here and check the application fee.

IIBF CAIIB Apply Online 2023: Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) will start accepting applications for Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) from September 1, 2023. It is important to note that the registration process will commence on September 01 and will conclude on September 21. The officials will release the detailed notification regarding eligibility, exam pattern, important dates and other details on the same date. Candidates are advised to go through the official IIBF CAIIB Notification 2023 before applying for the exam.

Indian Institute of Banking and Finance conducts the CAIIB 2023 exam to provide advanced knowledge necessary for enhanced decision-making to the members of IIBF.

IIBF CAIIB 2023 Important Dates

Having a thorough understanding of the IIBF CAIIB exam enables candidates to organize their preparation effectively, increasing their chances of clearing the exam.

IIBF CAIIB Exam Important Dates Events Important Dates CAIIB Registration 2023 Begins September 1 Last date to apply online September 21 Last Date to pay the application fee September 21 Advanced Bank Management November 26 Bank Financial Management December 03 Advance Business & Financial Management December 09 Banking Regulations and Business Laws December 10 Elective Papers (choose any one)

Rural Banking

Human Resources Management

Information Technology & Digital Banking

Risk Management

Central Banking December 17

IIBF CAIIB Apply Online Link

Interested candidates can apply online via the direct link shared below. We will activate the link once it is made available on the official website.

IIBF CAIIB Registration Link (To be activated)

How to Apply Online for IIBF CAIIB 2023?

Visit the official website at iibf.org.in

Click on the registration link for IIBF CAIIB 2023 exam and submit the required details

You will receive login credentials on your registered email ID and phone number. Login with it and fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee and submit the IIBF CAIIB application form 2023.

It is advisable to download and print a copy of CAIIB Online Form for future reference.

IIBF CAIIB 2023 Application Fee

CAIIB application fee will vary depending on the number of attempts made. Check the application fee in the table below.