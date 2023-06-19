IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023 For Various Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

IIT Guwahati has invited online applications for the 35 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has published notification for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (17 - 23) June 2023 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these Non-Teaching posts including Junior Technical Superintendent and Junior Assistant on or before June 30, 2023.



Under the IIT Guwahati recruitment drive, a total of 32 vacancies are available out of which 22 are for Junior Technical Superintendent and 13 are for Junior Assistant. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including B.Tech/BE/ Post Graduate Degree or B.Sc/Degree with knowledge of computer office applications with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023



IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Superintendent 22 Junior Assistant 13





IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Junior Technical Superintendent- B.Tech/BE/ Post Graduate Degree or B.Sc with 2 years’ relevant

experience in appropriate field or Diploma in Engineering with 3 years’ relevant experience in appropriate field with good academic record.

Junior Assistant-: Bachelor’s with knowledge of computer office applications.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Junior Technical Superintendent- Up to 30 years

Junior Assistant-Up to 27 years

No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati and age relaxation for contractual employees shall be as per norms of the Institute.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix Level

Junior Technical Superintendent- 6 (As per 7th CPC)

Junior Assistant- 3 (as per 7th CPC)



IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023 PDF







IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts with the official website– https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment. The link will be activated till the last date of receipt of online application i.e. June 30, 2023.