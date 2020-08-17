Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Chief Strategy Officer Post

Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: Indian Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, with headquarters in Chennai having Branches/Offices all over India and abroad, has invited applications for the post of Chief Strategy Officer – VP (Strategy & Investor Relations) on Contract Basis. Eligible and interested can apply for the the posts in the prescribed application format on or before 26 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 August 2020

Indian Bank Vacancy Details

Chief Strategy Officer – VP (Strategy & Investor Relations) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Chief Strategy Officer – VP (Strategy & Investor Relations)

Educational Qualification:

Chief Strategy Officer: Graduate degree with any one or equivalent qualification as below: Chartered Accountant / Chartered Financial Analyst / MBA in Finance from a recognised Institute. 10 – 12 years experience in investment banking, fund raising and investor relations.

Age Limit:

Minimum 40 years and maximum 55 years

How to Apply for Indian Bank Chief Strategy Officer Post ?



Application complete in all respects as per the prescribed format along with Demand Draft towards application fee of Rs 1000/- and copies of all the credentials as enumerated in Clause 2 should be sent in a closed envelope super scribed “Application for the post of Chief Strategy Officer – VP (Strategy & Investor Relations)” to General Manager (CDO) Indian Bank, Corporate Office, HRM Department 254-260, Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Tamil Nadu– 600014 on or before 26 August 2020.

Indian Bank Recruitment Notification PDF