Indian Coast Guard (ICG) AC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for GD, SSA, Technical and Law Officer Posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) AC Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant for General Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA), and Technical and Law Entry Posts.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) AC Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring male and female candidates for various branches as Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). 71Vacancies are available for General Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA), and Technical and Law Entry for 02/2023 Batch. ICG will start inviting applications for the said posts on 17 August 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their application by 07 September 2022 on its website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. More Details on ICG Recruitment 2022 are given below in this article:

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Registration Dates

Opening date of the online application form -17 August 2022

Last date for submission of online application - 07 September 2022

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Dates

Indian Coast Guard AC Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post General EWS OBC SC ST Total General Duty (GD) 22 3 14 4 7 50 CPL (SSA) Tech (Engg) 9 1 5 2 3 20 Tech (Elect) Law 1 1

Indian Coast Guard AC Salary:

Assistant Commandant- Rs. 56,100.00

Deputy Commandant- Rs. 67,700.00

Commandant (JG)- Rs. 78,800.00

Commandant- Rs. 1,18,500.00

Deputy Inspector General- Rs. 1,31,100.00

Inspector General- Rs. 1,44,200.00

Additional Director General-Rs. 1,82,200.00

Director-General- 2,05,400.00

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

General Duty (GD) - Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% aggregate marks. (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subject upto Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA) - 12th class or equivalent with physics and mathematics as subjects with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed diploma are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum. (ii) Should possess current Commercial Pilot Licence issued/ validated by Director General Civil Aviation on the date of submission of application.

Technical (Mechanical) - Engineering degree of recognised university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks. OR Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section ‘A’ and ‘B’ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).

Technical (Electrical/Electronics) - Engineering degree of recognised university in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with minimum 60% aggregate marks. OR Equivalent qualification in any of the above disciplines recognised by the Institutes of the Engineers (India) as exempted from section ‘A’ and ‘B’ and their associate membership examination (AMIE).Mathematics and Physics as subject upto intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Law Entry - A degree in Law from a recognized university with minimum 60% aggregate marks

ICG AC Age Limit:

GD - Born between01 Jul 1997 to 30 June 2001 (Both dates inclusive)

Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA) - Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 June 2003 (Both dates inclusive)

Technical - Born between 01 Jul 1997 to 30 Jun 2001 (Both dates inclusive)

Law Entry - Born between 01 Jul 1993 to 30 Jun 2001 (Both dates inclusive)

ICG AC Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in 5 stages:

Stage-I (CGCAT) Stage-II {Preliminary Selection Board (PSB)} Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB). Stage-IV (Medical Examination). Stage-V (Induction)

How to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021 ?

Go to the official website i.e.ICG recruitment website https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Click on the application link Enter your details Pay Application Fee Submit your application

Application Fee:

Rs.250/- (No Fee for SC/ST candidates)

ICG AC Notification Download