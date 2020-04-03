Indian Overseas Overseas Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 24 Security Guard Posts @iob.in

Indian Overseas Overseas Bank Recruitment 2020: Indian Overseas Bank invited application for recruitment to the post of Security Guard. The candidates eligible for the post can apply online on or before 10 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Opening Date for Online Application:23 March 2020

Closing Date for Online Application: 10 April 2020

Indian Overseas Bank Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post: Security Guard

Total No. of Vacancies: 24

SC-4

ST-1

OBC-6

EWS-2

GEN-11

Total-24

Age Limit

18 - 26 years (As on 01 Mar 2020).

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be( i) passed in 10th standard or its equivalent examination but the candidate should not have passed Graduation examination or its equivalent.

(ii)The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.

iii. Character should be “EXEMPLARY‟ at the time of valid discharge from Armed Forces.

The medical standards which the candidates must possess should be minimum SHAPE1 or AYE, whichever is applicable, at the time of valid discharge from the Armed Forces.

Pay Scale: 9560-325/4-10860-410/5-12910-490/4-14870-570/3-16580-655/3-18545 Rs per month

Selection Process for Indian Overseas Overseas Bank Security Guard Posts:

The selection will be on the basis of Objective type test, Physical Fitness Test.

