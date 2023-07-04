Indian Railways Recruitment 2023: 10th Pass Can Apply Online for 1104 Apprentice Vacancies

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Know the eligibility criteria, application, and selection process for North Eastern Railway recruitment 2023. 10th pass can apply online for 1104 Apprentice vacancies!

Indian Railways Recruitment 2023
Indian Railways Recruitment 2023

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: North Eastern Railway is conducting online registration for the recruitment of Apprentice posts from June 3 to August 2, 2023. The applications has been invited from the candidates fulfilling the prescribed conditions for undergoing Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules. 1962, in the units of North Eastern Railway. Only eligible candidates can submit their applications on RRC’s website. Below are the important dates of RRC WR Apprentice recruitment 2023:

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

July 3, 2023

Opening Date and Time

Direct link to apply online

July 3, 2023 (10:00 Hrs)

Closing Date and Time

August 2, 2023 (17:00 Hrs)

Railway Recruitment 2023 Update: Over 3 Lakh Jobs Lying Vacant in Indian Railways including Safety Division

Career Counseling

North Eastern Railway Apprentice 1104 Vacancy Details

The North Eastern Railways have notified the unit-wise vacancies for all the apprentice posts on the official notification:

Workshop/Unit

Vacancies (Slot)

Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur

411

Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt

63

Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt

35

Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar

151

Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar

60

Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar

64

Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn

155

Diesel Shed / Gonda

90

Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi

75

Total

1104

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

The details of Trade wise slots with break-up of reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Divyang/Ex- Serviceman & their wards are as under-

Workshop/Unit

Trade

UR

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Ex.S/Man

PwBD

Training Period

Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur

Fitter

57

14

21

10

38

140

4

6

1 yr

Welder

25

6

9

5

17

62

2

2

1 yr

Electrician

7

2

2

1

5

17

1

1

1 yr

Carpenter

36

9

13

7

24

89

3

3

1 yr

Painter

35

9

13

7

23

87

3

3

1 yr

Machinist

6

2

2

2

4

16

1

1

1 yr

Total

166

42

60

32

111

411

14

16

 

Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt

Fitter

13

3

5

2

8

31

1

2

1 yr

Machinist

2

1

1

0

2

6

0

0

1 yr

Welder

3

1

1

1

2

8

0

0

1 yr

Carpenter

2

0

0

0

1

3

0

0

1 yr

Turner

7

1

2

1

4

15

0

1

1 yr

Total

27

6

9

4

17

63

1

3

 

Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt

Fitter

9

2

3

2

5

21

1

1

1 yr

Machinist

2

0

0

0

1

3

0

0

1 yr

Welder

5

1

2

1

2

11

0

0

1 yr

Total

16

3

5

3

8

35

1

1

 

Mechanical Workshop Izzatnagar

Fitter

16

4

6

3

10

39

1

2

1 yr

Welder

12

3

5

2

8

30

1

1

1 yr

Carpenter

15

4

6

3

11

39

1

2

1 yr

Electrician

13

3

5

2

9

32

1

1

1 yr

Painter

4

1

2

1

3

11

1

0

1 yr

Total

60

15

24

11

41

151

5

6

 

Diesel Shed Izzatnagar

Electrician

12

3

5

2

8

30

1

1

1 yr

Mechanic Diesel

12

3

5

2

8

30

1

1

1 yr

Total

24

6

10

4

16

60

2

2

 

Carriage & Wagon Izzatnagar

Fitter

26

6

10

5

17

64

2

3

1 yr

Total

26

6

10

5

17

64

2

3

 

Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Jn

Fitter

49

12

18

9

32

120

4

5

1 yr

Welder

2

1

1

0

2

6

0

0

1 yr

Carpenter

4

1

2

1

3

11

0

1

1 yr

Trimmer

2

1

1

0

2

6

0

0

1 yr

Machinist

2

1

1

0

2

6

0

0

1 yr

Painter

2

1

1

0

2

6

0

0

1 yr

Total

61

17

24

10

43

155

4

6

 

Diesel Shed Gonda

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Welder

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

1 yr

Electrician

8

2

3

2

5

20

1

1

1 yr

Mechanic Diesel

23

5

8

4

15

55

2

2

1 yr

Fitter

6

1

2

1

3

13

0

1

1 yr

Total

39

8

13

7

23

90

3

4

 

Carriage & Wagon Varanasi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fitter

26

7

10

5

18

66

2

3

1 yr

Welder

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

1 yr

Carpenter

3

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

1 yr

Trimmer

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

1 yr

Painter

2

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

1 yr

Total

35

7

10

5

18

75

2

3

 

Total

564

110

165

81

294

1104

34

44

 

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they are eligible to apply before filling the application form online. Let’s look at the North Eastern Railway Apprentice recruitment eligibility criteria in detail:

Check RRB NTPC Salary after the 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, and Promotion Policy

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Age Limit 2023

The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on August 2, 2023.

Age

Years (As on August 2, 2023)

Minimum

15

Maximum

24

The following section consists of the category-wise age relaxations:

Category

Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD

10 years

Ex-serviceman

Additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defense Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. Service on the Civil side after availing the Ex-service men status for the purpose of their engagement.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Educational Qualification 2023

The applicants should have already passed the prescribed qualification on the date of issue of the notification i.e. July 3, 2023 as under:

Total

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualifications

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualifications

ITI certificate is compulsory in notified trade

Note: Engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible to apply for apprenticeship in response to this notification as they are governed by separate scheme of apprenticeship.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Physical Standard 2023

Selected candidates called for document verification will have to submit medical certificate in the attached prescribed format issued by authorized Medical Officer. Eligibility of Divyang for particular trade shall be governed by Railway Board guidelines.

EQ Test mandatory for 36 Top Posts under Indian Railway Recruitment

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Application Process

The North Eastern Railway application process can be completed in online mode only. Following are the basic prerequisites one should keep in mind while filling out the application form for apprentice posts.

How to Apply Online for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Step-1: Visit the official website of North Eastern Railway - www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step-2: Click on the new registration

Step-3: Fill in the details like name, community, DOB, employee ID, mobile number, Email ID. Now, note down the registration number and password. 

After this, fill up the personal details, employment details, and educational qualifications, and then upload the required documents on the dashboard

Step-4: Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature

Photograph

size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb-70 kb

Signature

size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb - 30kb

Step-5: Applicants are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the online application.

Category

Application Fee

General/ Male (OBC)

Rs. 100

SC/ST/EWS/PWD/Women Applicants

Nil

After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, choose the preferred category of the profile and then move to the final submission page.

Documents Required to fill North Eastern Railway Apprentice Application Form 2023

Applicants are required to carefully fill in the correct details and upload all relevant documents as given below:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent Mark Sheet
  • Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10 or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet
  • indicating date of birth or School Leaving Certificate indicating date of birth).
  • Consolidated ITI mark Sheet of all semesters of the trade in which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.
  • Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC Applicants
  • Disability certificate, in case of PwBD Applicants
  • Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of Applicants applied against Ex-Servicemen quota.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Selection Process 2023

Selection of the eligible candidates for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Candidate may opt for more than one unit/place. In case, his/her merit position does not permit to allot first choice, he/she will be allotted subsequent choice.

On the basis of information provided by the candidates in their application form, candidates provisionally selected for Document Verification will be called for Document Verification at Gorakhpur and they will have to bring a copy of online application, Medical Certificate in the prescribed format, 04 passport sized photograph, all their original certificates & testimonials for verification purpose. Apprentice training of successful candidates will be started at allotted Division/Unit.

Check 3624 Apprentice Indian Railway Jobs Eligibility, Registration Process

Training & Stipend: The candidates' training will be arranged according to the standards and syllabus prescribed by the Central Apprenticeship Council subject to registration with RDAT/Kanpur. The selected candidates will be paid stipend during Apprenticeship at the prescribed rates as per extant rules/Instructions.  

FAQ

Q1: What are the application dates for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

North Eastern Railway is conducting online registration for the recruitment of Apprentice posts from July 3 to August 2, 2023.

Q2: What is the age limit for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

The applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on August 2, 2023.

Q3: What is the educational qualification for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. ITI certificate in notified trade.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next