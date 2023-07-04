Indian Railways Recruitment 2023: 10th Pass Can Apply Online for 1104 Apprentice Vacancies

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 : Know the eligibility criteria, application, and selection process for North Eastern Railway recruitment 2023. 10th pass can apply online for 1104 Apprentice vacancies!

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: North Eastern Railway is conducting online registration for the recruitment of Apprentice posts from June 3 to August 2, 2023. The applications has been invited from the candidates fulfilling the prescribed conditions for undergoing Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules. 1962, in the units of North Eastern Railway. Only eligible candidates can submit their applications on RRC’s website. Below are the important dates of RRC WR Apprentice recruitment 2023:

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Notification Release Date July 3, 2023 Opening Date and Time Direct link to apply online July 3, 2023 (10:00 Hrs) Closing Date and Time August 2, 2023 (17:00 Hrs)

North Eastern Railway Apprentice 1104 Vacancy Details

The North Eastern Railways have notified the unit-wise vacancies for all the apprentice posts on the official notification:

Workshop/Unit Vacancies (Slot) Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur 411 Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt 63 Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt 35 Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar 151 Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar 60 Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar 64 Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn 155 Diesel Shed / Gonda 90 Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi 75 Total 1104

The details of Trade wise slots with break-up of reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Divyang/Ex- Serviceman & their wards are as under-

Workshop/Unit Trade UR EWS SC ST OBC Total Ex.S/Man PwBD Training Period Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur Fitter 57 14 21 10 38 140 4 6 1 yr Welder 25 6 9 5 17 62 2 2 1 yr Electrician 7 2 2 1 5 17 1 1 1 yr Carpenter 36 9 13 7 24 89 3 3 1 yr Painter 35 9 13 7 23 87 3 3 1 yr Machinist 6 2 2 2 4 16 1 1 1 yr Total 166 42 60 32 111 411 14 16 Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt Fitter 13 3 5 2 8 31 1 2 1 yr Machinist 2 1 1 0 2 6 0 0 1 yr Welder 3 1 1 1 2 8 0 0 1 yr Carpenter 2 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 yr Turner 7 1 2 1 4 15 0 1 1 yr Total 27 6 9 4 17 63 1 3 Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt Fitter 9 2 3 2 5 21 1 1 1 yr Machinist 2 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 yr Welder 5 1 2 1 2 11 0 0 1 yr Total 16 3 5 3 8 35 1 1 Mechanical Workshop Izzatnagar Fitter 16 4 6 3 10 39 1 2 1 yr Welder 12 3 5 2 8 30 1 1 1 yr Carpenter 15 4 6 3 11 39 1 2 1 yr Electrician 13 3 5 2 9 32 1 1 1 yr Painter 4 1 2 1 3 11 1 0 1 yr Total 60 15 24 11 41 151 5 6 Diesel Shed Izzatnagar Electrician 12 3 5 2 8 30 1 1 1 yr Mechanic Diesel 12 3 5 2 8 30 1 1 1 yr Total 24 6 10 4 16 60 2 2 Carriage & Wagon Izzatnagar Fitter 26 6 10 5 17 64 2 3 1 yr Total 26 6 10 5 17 64 2 3 Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Jn Fitter 49 12 18 9 32 120 4 5 1 yr Welder 2 1 1 0 2 6 0 0 1 yr Carpenter 4 1 2 1 3 11 0 1 1 yr Trimmer 2 1 1 0 2 6 0 0 1 yr Machinist 2 1 1 0 2 6 0 0 1 yr Painter 2 1 1 0 2 6 0 0 1 yr Total 61 17 24 10 43 155 4 6 Diesel Shed Gonda Welder 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 yr Electrician 8 2 3 2 5 20 1 1 1 yr Mechanic Diesel 23 5 8 4 15 55 2 2 1 yr Fitter 6 1 2 1 3 13 0 1 1 yr Total 39 8 13 7 23 90 3 4 Carriage & Wagon Varanasi Fitter 26 7 10 5 18 66 2 3 1 yr Welder 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 yr Carpenter 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 yr Trimmer 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 yr Painter 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 yr Total 35 7 10 5 18 75 2 3 Total 564 110 165 81 294 1104 34 44

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they are eligible to apply before filling the application form online. Let’s look at the North Eastern Railway Apprentice recruitment eligibility criteria in detail:

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Age Limit 2023

The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on August 2, 2023.

Age Years (As on August 2, 2023) Minimum 15 Maximum 24

The following section consists of the category-wise age relaxations:

Category Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD 10 years Ex-serviceman Additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defense Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. Service on the Civil side after availing the Ex-service men status for the purpose of their engagement.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Educational Qualification 2023

The applicants should have already passed the prescribed qualification on the date of issue of the notification i.e. July 3, 2023 as under:

Total Educational Qualification Educational Qualifications Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. Technical Qualifications ITI certificate is compulsory in notified trade

Note: Engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible to apply for apprenticeship in response to this notification as they are governed by separate scheme of apprenticeship.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Physical Standard 2023

Selected candidates called for document verification will have to submit medical certificate in the attached prescribed format issued by authorized Medical Officer. Eligibility of Divyang for particular trade shall be governed by Railway Board guidelines.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Application Process

The North Eastern Railway application process can be completed in online mode only. Following are the basic prerequisites one should keep in mind while filling out the application form for apprentice posts.

How to Apply Online for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Step-1: Visit the official website of North Eastern Railway - www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step-2: Click on the new registration

Step-3: Fill in the details like name, community, DOB, employee ID, mobile number, Email ID. Now, note down the registration number and password.

After this, fill up the personal details, employment details, and educational qualifications, and then upload the required documents on the dashboard

Step-4: Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature

Photograph size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb-70 kb Signature size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb - 30kb

Step-5: Applicants are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the online application.

Category Application Fee General/ Male (OBC) Rs. 100 SC/ST/EWS/PWD/Women Applicants Nil

After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, choose the preferred category of the profile and then move to the final submission page.

Documents Required to fill North Eastern Railway Apprentice Application Form 2023

Applicants are required to carefully fill in the correct details and upload all relevant documents as given below:

Aadhaar Card

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent Mark Sheet

Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10 or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet

indicating date of birth or School Leaving Certificate indicating date of birth).

Consolidated ITI mark Sheet of all semesters of the trade in which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC Applicants

Disability certificate, in case of PwBD Applicants

Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of Applicants applied against Ex-Servicemen quota.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Selection Process 2023

Selection of the eligible candidates for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Candidate may opt for more than one unit/place. In case, his/her merit position does not permit to allot first choice, he/she will be allotted subsequent choice.

On the basis of information provided by the candidates in their application form, candidates provisionally selected for Document Verification will be called for Document Verification at Gorakhpur and they will have to bring a copy of online application, Medical Certificate in the prescribed format, 04 passport sized photograph, all their original certificates & testimonials for verification purpose. Apprentice training of successful candidates will be started at allotted Division/Unit.

Training & Stipend: The candidates' training will be arranged according to the standards and syllabus prescribed by the Central Apprenticeship Council subject to registration with RDAT/Kanpur. The selected candidates will be paid stipend during Apprenticeship at the prescribed rates as per extant rules/Instructions.