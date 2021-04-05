IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Result out @mha.gov.in: Check Tier-2 Descriptive Paper & Tier-3 Interview Syllabus & Exam Pattern for Officer Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Result out @mha.gov.in: On 1st April 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the result of the IB ACIO Tier-1 2021 Exam held from 18th Feb to 20th Feb 2021. The Exam was conducted for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. The selection process for IB ACIO Executive 2021 Recruitment will involve a written examination Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview.

Direct Link to check IB ACIO Tier-1 2021 Result

In this article, we are going to share the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the IB ACIO Tier-2 & Tier-3 2021 Exam.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Exam Pattern (Descriptive Paper)

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in the Tier-I exam, candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

Download IB ACIO Exam Previous Year Papers PDF for Free

IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam Section Marks Time/ Duration Essay Writing 30 1 Hour English Comprehension & Précis Writing 20 Total 50

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

The date, time & centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by E-mail given by them in online application. Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview may not be conducted at all centres. The department reserves the right to conduct Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview at a centre by clubbing the candidates of nearby centres.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-3 Interview

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in the Tier-II exam.

Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and the number of vacancies.

Check IB ACIO 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates/testimonials when called for Tier-III/Interview. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to the Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of the interview.

Check the Previous Cut-Off off Marks of IB ACIO Exam

Those candidates, who are yet to get their degree, if called for an interview, would be required to submit proof of possessing the essential qualification on or before the closing date. Such proof would not be entertained if issued after the closing date on the ground of late conduct of examination, delay in declaration of result or any other ground whatsoever

Check IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

Resolution of tie cases: In the event of a tie in combined scores of candidates in the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III, such cases will be resolved by applying the following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

a) Marks in Tier-III b) Marks in Tier-II c) Normalized Marks in Tier-I d) Date of birth, with older candidates placed higher. e) Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

After going through the above exam pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment, candidates can start preparing for the Descriptive Paper and Interview Round.