IPPB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Manager, AM, Sr Manager, Chief Manager @ippbonline.com

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is hiring for Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager Posts. Details Here.

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is inviting online applications from employees of the Department of Posts (DOP) for the post of Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager.

IPPB is looking to recruit 41 Information Technology Professionals under Scale 1, 2, 3 and 4 on Deputation from DoP for bringing in IT structure for Banking, Insurance and other financial services by utilizing its strict banking regulatory norms of IT safety and security.

IPPB Online Application

IPPB Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 04 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 18 November 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Manager (IT) To handle CBS technical support (Finacle, Alert) and Insurance Systems support) 4 Assistant Manager (IT) To handle SLA Management, Vendor Management , Billing & Payments 3 Assistant Manager (IT) To handle Infra Support 5 Assistant Manager (IT) To handle IT asset management/patching/compliance 3 Assistant Manager (IT) To handle DC Operations 3 Manager (IT) To handle CBS technical support (Finacle, Alert) and Insurance Systems support) 4 Manager (IT) To handle SLA Management, Vendor Management, Billing & Payments 3 Manager (IT) To handle Infra Support 4 Manager (IT) To handle IT asset management/patching/compliance 2 Senior Manager (IT) To handle CBS technical support (Finacle, Alert) and Insurance Systems support) 3 Senior Manager (IT) To handle SLA Management, Vendor Management, Billing & Payments 1 Senior Manager (IT) To handle Infra Support 2 Senior Manager (IT) To handle IT asset management/patching/compliance 1 Senior Manager (IT) To handle DC Operations 1 Chief Manager (IT) To handle SLA Management, Vendor Management ,Billing & Payments 1 Chief Manager (IT) To handle Infra Support 1

Assistant Manager (IT) - Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA and 5 years of experience

Manager (IT) - Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA. 7 years of experience.

Senior Manager (IT) - Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA. 9 years of experience.

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria for other posts in the notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview.

Application Fee

Rs. 750/-

Hpw to Apply for

Visit https://ippbonline.com/web/ippb/currentopenings click on the option "APPLY ONLINE"

Now, click on "Click here for New Registration" and regoster yourself

Now, Provide the asked details

Upload the documentsproceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGESTRATION.

Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGESTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

Click on 'Submit' button.