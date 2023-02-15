ISC Class 12 Commerce Board Exams 2023 Tomorrow: Check Important Resources, Guidelines, Last Minute Tips and Important Details Here

ISC Board Exams 2023: Class 12 ISC Board Exams 2023 have commenced on February 13, 2023. As class 12 students prepare for the ISC Class 12 Commerce Board Exam 2023, here are some important guidelines for the exam along with important resources and tips for last minute revision tips.

ISC Commerce Board Exams 2023: 12th class board examinations 2023 of ISC Board has started. The board exam for ISC Class 12 Commerce paper is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 2023. The ISC Class 12 Commerce exam 2023 will begin sharp at 2 pm on 16th February, 2023. The exam duration is 3 hours. Thus, the candidates will have time till 5 pm to attempt the paper. In this article, we are going to provide students with the important resources, tips and guidelines for the ISC Commerce Board Exam 2023 tomorrow.

Important Guidelines for ISC Class 12 Commerce Board Exams 2023

All Candidates are advised to take their assigned seat in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the questions are distributed. Late candidates would have to provide satisfactory explanation to the Supervising Examiner.

No Candidates will be allowed to leave the Examination Hall / Room before the conclusion of the paper

Students are advised to read all questions carefully and focus on all general instructions regarding the number of questions that should be attempted to avoid confusion. Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

No writing or scribbling anywhere on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet.

Write clearly the UID, Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet in the space provided and on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used.

Use only Black/Blue ball- point pen / Fountain Pen. (pencils for diagrams).

Bring all stationery, mathematical and drawing instruments, colour pencils, etc. as required.



ISC Commerce Board Exam 2023 Class 12: Last Minute Revision Tips

15 minutes are given for students to go through the question paper before they are allowed to write. Utilise these 15 minutes to read each question carefully and prepare your paper-attempt strategy. Write on your answer booklet with black/blue ball-point pen only. Neatness and handwriting also impact your result, to some extent. Do not scribble. Write on both sides of the sheets in the answer booklet (unless mentioned otherwise). Leave some space as margin at both right-hand and left-hand edges of the sheets. When beginning the answer to a new question, leave one or two lines and start separately. Make sure that the section number and question number and sub parts are all labelled correctly. Write the question number very carefully in the left-hand margin before starting any new answer. Carry all required stationery with yourself, from pens, pencils, ruler, sharpener, etc, to the kind of calculator permitted for the examination. Make sure to revise and re-check your answers before the submission of your answer sheets to avoid any silly mistakes.

Important Preparation Resources for ISC Class 12 Commerce Board Exams 2023

ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2023

ISC Class 12 Commerce’s subject code is 857. Offered as an elective subject to students, Commerce paper is usually opted with Accounts, Economics and Business Studies by students who seek interest in finance related professions and careers.

ISC Class 12 Commerce Specimen Paper 2023

The Council provides students with the opportunity to have a relevant reference for each year’s board exam preparation with the specimen paper for each subject, each year. The ISC Specimen Papers of class 12 are published by CISCE each year.

Why solve Class 12 ISC Commerce Specimen Papers 2023?

The Class 12 ISC Commerce Specimen Papers 2023 is an example or sample of what the ISC Commerce Class 12 Question Paper would look like. Therefore candidates of ISC Class 12th Commerce board exam 2023 must solve the specimen paper to be completely prepared for the exam tomorrow.

ISC Class 12 Commerce Previous Year Question Papers

To be able to perform exceptionally well in the ISC Commerce board exam tomorrow, you must solve the Past Year Question Papers of Commerce from the previous years. This will help you have the practice to attempt the question paper beforehand along with the last minute revision.

