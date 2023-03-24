ISC Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th English Elective Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023: English Elective is one of the most popular elective subjects among ISC Class 12 students. Check here the ISC Class 12th English Elective syllabus for both theory and project work for the 2022-23 exam session and download PDF.

ISC Class 12th English Elective Syllabus 2023: English is a global language and is quickly becoming a prominent mode of communication in India. It’s important to have a good hold on English nowadays, and the CISCE board also realizes that. English is given special preference in ISC Class 12 as it’s the primary medium of communication and also a mandatory subject. However, English Elective (Code: 850) is an optional subject in ISC Class 12. It’s mostly opted by students with a flair for literary skills. The ISC Class 12 English Elective syllabus is not more easy or tough than the core English subject but introduces students to additional literary instruments and concepts. The ISC Board Class 12 English Elective syllabus lays the foundation for students to pursue the subject in higher studies and achieve success in related career domains. Read here and download the latest and revised ISC Class 12 English Elective syllabus 2023 in pdf format.

ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023

ISC Board Class 12 English Elective Syllabus

The ISC class 12 English Elective subject is divided into two papers: theory and project work. The Paper 1: Theory carries 80 marks and the duration will be 3 hours. Check here the ISC Board Class 12 English Elective Syllabus.

Candidates will be required to answer questions on any three of the prescribed textbooks.

The questions in the paper will be broadly based on the following categories:

(i) Prose

(ii) Drama

(iii) Poetry

The question may be character-based, incident based, general broad based, theme based or require critical evaluation.

Students will need to study and have a knowledge of the following:

(a) Prose and Drama

(i) Life of the playwright and novelist and important events therein.

(ii) Evaluation of characters and the roles played by them in the text.

(iii) Description of each incident in the play or novel and its significance.

(iv) Important themes and motifs of the text.

(v) Relationships between characters and incidents.

(vi) Patterns and nuances of the text.

(vii) Fantasy and the supernatural.

(viii) Stylistic and narrative devices.

(ix) Students’ personal response to and assessment of the novel/play.

(x) Humour, pathos, tragedy, sarcasm and so on in the texts.

(xi) The novel/play in the context of contemporary society.

(b) Poetry

(i) Different types of poems with their characteristics and features:

lyric

sonnet – both Petrarchan (Italian) and Shakespearean

ballad

elegy

blank verse

free verse

narrative poetry

pastoral poetry

dramatic monologue

romantic poetry

(ii) All literary devices in detail and how to recognize them:

simile

metaphor

personification

apostrophe

alliteration

assonance

repetition

irony

imagery

enjambment

pun

contrast

climax and anti-climax

onomatopoeia

hyperbole

oxymoron

litotes

symbolism

(iii) A thorough knowledge of the poets’ lives and styles of writing.

(iv) Important themes of the poems.

(v) Patterns and nuances of the poems.

(vi) Fantasy and the supernatural if present in any poem.

(vii) Symbolism and Imagery.

(viii) How to write a proper Critical Evaluation / Appreciation, which must contain the following components:

Life of the poet and how it has impacted his/her style of writing

Autobiographical element in the poem

Type of poem

Setting

Theme

Mood and atmosphere

Different levels of meaning in the poem, if any

Rhyme scheme and its significance

Symbolism

Imagery

Literary devices

The student’s own personal response to the poem.

Note: Credit is given for textual detail and for the candidate’s own response.

Candidates are advised to exercise their options with great care, keeping in view their knowledge and understanding of the question(s) chosen. Candidates are also expected to be precise and to avoid unnecessary details.

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks

In addition to the syllabus prescribed above, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work.

Project Work in Class XII is to be assessed internally by the subject teacher and externally by the Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by the Council.

The candidates will produce original, creative, critical/ analytical, insightful perspectives on any ONE text (novel/ poetry/ drama – to be taken only from the syllabus to be covered in Class XII) that they have chosen to study.

Candidates will be required to produce ONE written assignment (1000 to 1500 words).

The written assignment should be organised in the following manner:

The title of the assignment should be in the form of a question that allows the candidate to explore and critically analyse the specified text(s). The assignment should follow the structure given below:

- An introduction that states the reason for choosing that particular topic/ question and text. Teachers could assist by suggesting a list of questions.

- A brief description of the methods adopted – what did the candidate do to answer the research question?

- Results – What was the answer to the question? What were the candidate’s findings?

- Conclusion – A brief discussion on the significance of the project and the candidate’s own perspective / views on the question.

- Candidates should include a bibliography that mentions ALL the material that they referred to.

Download and read the Full ISC Class 12th English Elective Syllabus 2022-23 below.

The ISC Class 12 final exams are fast approaching and the date sheet has also been released. Check the ISC Class 12 mock tests here to practice what you’ve learned in the ISC class 12 English Elective syllabus.

ISC - Class 12 Mock Tests

Related: