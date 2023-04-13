JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Released for April 15 Exam, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main admit card 2023 is issued for April 15 exam. Candidates can download the session 2 admit card by entering the application number and password. Get the direct link here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: According to the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled for April 15, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DOB) to download the JEE Main admit card 2023. They are advised to read the subject-specific instructions as well as the information bulletin carefully. If the candidate is facing issues in downloading the admit card along with the undertaking, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. 

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date 

Events 

Dates 

JEE Main admit card 

April 13, 2023 (Released for April 15 Exam)

JEE Main session 2 

April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023?

Registered candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE 2023 session 2 admit card download link
  • Step 3: Enter the application no., DOB, and security pin
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button
  • Step 5: The admission ticket will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Check for discrepancies and download it
  • Step 7: Print a hard copy for exam purposes

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

What Details will be Mentioned on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023?

The admit card will comprise various examination-related details such as dates and timings. Candidates can check out a few mandatory details here-

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Application number
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Date of birth
  • Date and Timings of exam
  • Exam centre details 
  • Important Instructions

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Overview

Overview

Particulars

JEE Main admit card release date 

Session 2 - April 13, 2023 (exam scheduled for April 15)

JEE Main Exam Conducting Body 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Official Website

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main login credentials 

Application number

Date of Birth (DOB)

Details Mentioned on IIT JEE Main admit card

Candidate’s name

JEE Main application number 

Paper appearing for

Exam centre

Date and time for exam

Exam day guidelines

IIT JEE Mains exam date

April Session- 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 15, 2023

Also Read: JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check 13 April Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

FAQ

Has NTA Released JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card?

Yes, NTA has released JEE Main session 2 admit card for April 15, 2023 exam.

What is the official website of NTA JEE Mains?

The official website of NTA JEE Mains is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

