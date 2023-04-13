JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Released for April 15 Exam, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main admit card 2023 is issued for April 15 exam. Candidates can download the session 2 admit card by entering the application number and password. Get the direct link here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: According to the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled for April 15, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DOB) to download the JEE Main admit card 2023. They are advised to read the subject-specific instructions as well as the information bulletin carefully. If the candidate is facing issues in downloading the admit card along with the undertaking, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date

Events Dates JEE Main admit card April 13, 2023 (Released for April 15 Exam) JEE Main session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023?

Registered candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on JEE 2023 session 2 admit card download link

Enter the application no., DOB, and security pin

Click on the submit button

The admission ticket will appear on the screen

Check for discrepancies and download it

Check for discrepancies and download it Step 7: Print a hard copy for exam purposes

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

What Details will be Mentioned on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023?

The admit card will comprise various examination-related details such as dates and timings. Candidates can check out a few mandatory details here-

Candidate’s Name

Application number

Photograph and Signature

Date of birth

Date and Timings of exam

Exam centre details

Important Instructions

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Overview

Overview Particulars JEE Main admit card release date Session 2 - April 13, 2023 (exam scheduled for April 15) JEE Main Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main login credentials Application number Date of Birth (DOB) Details Mentioned on IIT JEE Main admit card Candidate’s name JEE Main application number Paper appearing for Exam centre Date and time for exam Exam day guidelines IIT JEE Mains exam date April Session- 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 15, 2023

