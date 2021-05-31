JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021 Released for Various Posts, Download @jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam calendar of CBT/Skill Test/Written Exam scheduled to be held by the board for the post of various department advertisement notification number 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 1 and 2 of 2021.

The exams are tentatively scheduled to be held from 15th July to 2nd week of November The exam wise schedule of the exams can be checked by clicking on the provided link. The Calendar of examination is tentative and subject to the guidelines of the UT Government which shall be in vogue at the relevant point of time or any other instruction that may be issued relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board shall review the situation with regard to the conduct of examination and finalisation of dates in due course, keeping in view the relevant guidelines.

Earlier, due to the sudden surge of COVID-9 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, all the scheduled examination were to be postponed. Accordingly, the aforementioned tentative calendar may be treated as WITHDRAWN.

Download JKSSB Exam Calendar 2021 Notice

A total of 927 vacancies of Junior Engineer, Draftsman & Other vacancies in Various Departments. The candidates can check the subject wise exam calendar by clicking on the above link.

