JPSC Interview Admit Card 2020-21 for Asst Town Planner Post Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

JPSC Interview Admit Card 2020-21: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Document Verification/Interview admit card for the post of Asst Town Planner on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Asst Town Planner post against Advt. No.04/2020 can download their admit card from the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission -jpsc.gov.in.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has uploaded the direct link to download for Asst Town Planner Post on its official website. In a bid to download the JPSC Interview Admit Card 2020-21 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Date of Birth on its official website.

It is noted that Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to conduct the Document Verification/Interview Asst Town Planner post against Advt. No.04/2020 from 05 January 2021 onwards. Candidates can check the complete schedule of Document Verification and Interview round available on the official website of JPSC.

All such candidates who have applied for the Asst Town Planner post against Advt. No.04/2020 can download the JPSC Interview Admit Card 2020-21 from its official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JPSC Interview Admit Card 2020-21 for Asst Town Planner Post





How to Download: JPSC Interview Admit Card 2020-21 for Asst Town Planner Post