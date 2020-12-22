JRHMS DV Schedule 2020 Released for Medical Officer and Specialist Officer Posts @jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Details Here

JRHMS DV Schedule 2020 Download: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has released the Document Verification date for the posts of Medical Officer and Specialist Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the JRHMS Medical Officer and Specialist Officer posts can check DV schedule available on the official website of JRHMS - jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in/.

As per short notification released by Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS), the Document Verification for the Medical Officer and Specialist Officer will be conducted on 26 December 2020. Candidates qualified for these posts can check the Document Verification Date available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the Medical Officer and Specialist Officer posts against advt no 05/2020/JRHMS-SMO/MO dated 23-09-2020 will have to appear for the Document Verification round with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the details schedule for the Document Verification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: JRHMS DV Schedule 2020 for Medical Officer and Specialist Officer Posts

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society i.e. http://jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in.

Go to the Notices Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link Notice for Document Verification for SMO and MO given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the DV Schedule.

Take print out and save a copy of the same for future reference.



It is noted that Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has earlier invited applications for the posts of Medical Officer and Specialist Officer posts against advt no 05/2020/JRHMS-SMO/MO dated 23-09-2020 on its official website.