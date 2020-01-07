KPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Group A and B Posts, Download KPSC Group A & B Final Answer Key 2020 @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Answer Key 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released KPSC Group A & B Final Answer Key 2020 on its official website. i.e. kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the written exam of Group A & B can download subject wise answer keys through the official website of KPSC. i.e. kpsc.kar.nic.in.

KPSC Group A & B Exam 2020 was held on 16 & 17 February 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can download subject wise KPSC Group A & B Answer Key 2020 by following the instructions given below.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of KPSC.i.e. kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Click on KPSC Group A & B Answer Key 2020 flashing on homepage.

Then, KPSC Group A & B Answer Key 2020 PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download the answer keys and save it for future reference.

Download KPSC Group A & B Answer Key 2020 PDF



The commission had released KPSC Group A and Group B Provisional Answer Key 2020 on 18 December 2019 and invited representations till 24 December 2019. Now, the commission has uploaded the final answer keys after the consideration of representations received from the candidate. Candidates can download KPSC Group A and Group B Final Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the above link.

