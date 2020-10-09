KSP Constable Exam on 22 November 2020: Check Karnataka Police Special Reserve Police Constable and Bandsmen Admit Card Updates Here

KSP Constable Exam 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the exam date of written test for the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Men), PC - ORB ( Men) Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Bandsmen) (Men) 2020 on its official website - rec20.ksp-online.in. KSP Constable Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 (Sunday).

In order to appear for KSP SRPC Exam 2020, the candidates will be required to download the Admit Card. KSP Constable Admit Card is expected in the first or second week of November 2020 on the official website - http://srpc20.ksp-online.in. The candidates can get Karnataka Police Constable Admit Card by login into their ‘My Application’ using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Karanataka Police Constable Exam will have multiple - choice questions. The candidates can check the exam dates through the link given below:

KSP Constable Exam Details PDF Download

Candidates who declared qualified in KSP KSRP Exam 2020 shall be next round of recruitment i.e. Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Check details on KSP Constable ET PST Round below:

KSP Constable ET PST Details PDF Download

Karantaka State Police (KSP) had invited online application for Special Reserve Police Constable (SRPC) and Bandsmen Posts in the month of April 2020. A total of 2672 vacancies are available out of which 2420 are for SRPC and 252 for KSP Bandsmen Post.