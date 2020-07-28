KVS 2020 New Update: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Announced Opening of New Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Jharkhand

KVS 2020 New Update: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared through his tweet that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has opened a New School in Palamau, Jharkhand in an endeavor for providing quality education across India. On 25th July 2020, HRD Minister Congratulated KVS and its students through his twitter handle and announced opening of a New KV in India:

New KVS School KVS will be made Functional at Palamau, District Palamau (Jharkhand) Rajkiyekrit +2 Sri Sad Guru Pratap Han High School, Chainpur, Palamau, Jharkhand, Pin Code- 822110

The above Vidyalaya will start functioning from class I to V (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-21 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility. The admission process may be completed within 30 days from the date of issue of the order, i.e., 22nd July 2020.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan vide office-order of even number dated 7th August 2018, conveyed the approval of Government of India for establishing 13 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil Sector with the stipulation that the sponsoring authority concerned is required to transfer the identified and demarcated land and also to give possession of the same to KVS prior to opening of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya. Kendriya Vidyalaya at Palamau, District Palamau, (Jharkhand) in Palamau Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 new Kendnya Vidyalayas sanctioned.

With the addition of this new Kendriya Vidyalaya, KVS has now 1240 Schools across India. Here is the brief detail of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Operations across India:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Total Number of Schools 1240 Number of Students 1315216 Number of Employees 48314 Number of Regions 25 Number of Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs) 5

Earlier the Education Minister also appreciated the Recruitment Process of Kendriya Vidyalayas by sharing the below data:

Teachers Recruited in KVS across India Year Number of Teachers Recruited 2019-20 8420 2018-19 760 2017-18 6225 2016-17 421 2015-16 763

He stated in his tweet that “With a sole focus on enhancing the quality of education provided to students in schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation worked towards amplifying their recruitment processes”.

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.