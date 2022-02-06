Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 for Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook and Housekeeper Posts, 10th/12th Pass Apply

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification: Ministry of Defence, Embarkation Headquarters Kolkata has released for recruitment to the post of Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook, and Housekeeper. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications along with the documents to the concerned unit within 21 days (26 February 2022) from publication of the advertisement in Employment News.
Important Dates:-
Last Date of Submission of Application -21 days (26 February 2022) from publication of the advertisement in Employment News.
Ministry of Defence Army Vacancy Details
Total Posts -
- Tally Clerk - 2 Posts
- Cook - 3 Posts
- MTS (Watchman) - 4 Posts
- MTS (Safaiwala) - 3 Posts
- HouseKeeper - 1 Post
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Tally Clerk - 12th/HSC Passed or equivalent qualification.
- Cook - 10th or equivalent.
- MTS (Watchman) - 10th or equivalent.
- HouseKeeper -10th or equivalent.
Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Ministry of Defence Army Group C Salary:
- Tally Clerk - Pay Matrix Level 2
- Cook - Pay Matrix Level 1
- MTS (Watchman) - Pay Matrix Level 1
- MTS (Safaiwala) - Pay Matrix Level 2
- HouseKeeper - Pay Matrix Level 1
How to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Commandant Embarkation, Headquarters, 246 AJC Bose Road, Alipore, Kolkata - 700027 on or before 21 days (26 February 2022) from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News. The candidates are advised to mention the name of post on the top of the envelope.
