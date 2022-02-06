JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 for Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook and Housekeeper Posts, 10th/12th Pass Apply

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for various posts including Tally Clerk, MTS,Cook and Hosekeeper Posts. Check application form, educational qualification, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Feb 6, 2022 12:00 IST
Ministry of Defence Army Recruitment 2022
Ministry of Defence Army Recruitment 2022

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Notification: Ministry of Defence, Embarkation Headquarters Kolkata has released for recruitment to the post of Tally Clerk, MTS, Cook, and Housekeeper. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications along with the documents to the concerned unit within 21 days (26 February 2022) from publication of the advertisement in Employment News. 

Important Dates:- 

Last Date of Submission of Application -21 days (26 February 2022) from publication of the advertisement in Employment News. 

Ministry of Defence Army Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 

  • Tally Clerk - 2 Posts
  • Cook - 3 Posts
  • MTS (Watchman) - 4 Posts 
  • MTS (Safaiwala) - 3 Posts
  • HouseKeeper - 1 Post

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Tally Clerk - 12th/HSC Passed or equivalent qualification. 
  • Cook - 10th or equivalent. 
  • MTS (Watchman) - 10th or equivalent. 
  • MTS (Safaiwala) - 3 Posts
  • HouseKeeper -10th or equivalent. 

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Ministry of Defence Army Group C Salary:

  • Tally Clerk - Pay Matrix Level 2
  • Cook - Pay Matrix Level 1
  • MTS (Watchman)  - Pay Matrix Level 1
  • MTS (Safaiwala)  - Pay Matrix Level 2
  • HouseKeeper -  Pay Matrix Level 1

How to apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Commandant Embarkation, Headquarters, 246 AJC Bose Road, Alipore, Kolkata - 700027 on or before 21 days (26 February 2022) from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News. The candidates are advised to mention the name of post on the top of the envelope. 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.