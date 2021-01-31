MP Board 12th Time Table 2021 (New): MP Board Time Table 2021 - Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts
MP 12th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts: Check exam dates for Class 12 MP Board Exams 2021 online at mpbse.nic.in and also at jagranjosh.com from here. MP Board class 12th Time Table 2021 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Jagran Josh has also provided complete MP Board 12th Time Table 2021 or details about MP Board 2021 exam dates.
MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts:
Download MP 12th Time Table 2021 (PDF)
MP Board HSC Time Table 2020: Exam Dates
Here are the complete details about MP Board class 12th Time Table 2020. The timings for the exam will be from 9 AM to 12 Noon.
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 2, 2020
|
Special language Hindi
|
March 3, 2020
|
Special language Sanskrit
|
March 4, 2020
|
Special Language English
|
March 4, 2020
|
Indian Music
|
March 6, 2020
|
Second language General Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu
|
March 9, 2020
|
Informatics Practices
|
March 13, 2020
|
History, Physics, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Maths Useful For Agriculture, Drawing and painting, Home management nutrition and textile
|
March 17, 2020
|
Environmental Education and rural development plus entrepreneurship voc foundation course, Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Arts Group)
|
March 19, 2020
|
Special Language Urdu
|
March 20, 2020
|
Biology
|
March 21, 2020
|
Economics, first question paper vocational courses
|
March 23, 2020
|
Higher mathematics
|
March 24, 2020
|
Biotechnology
|
March 26, 2020
|
Political science, Animal husbandry milk trade poultry farming and fishery, Elements of science, History of Indian Art, Business economics, second paper of vocational course
|
March 27, 2020
|
Physical Education
|
March 28, 2020
|
Third paper of vocational course , Geography, Chemistry, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health
|
March 30, 2020
|
NSQF
|
March 31, 2020
|
Book Keeping and Accountancy
MP Board 12th Time Table 2019: Previous Exam Dates
Here we have also provided previous MP Board 12th Exam Time Table for reference. Class 12 Date Sheet of MP Board exams 2019 is given below.
|
MP Board 12th Time Table 2019
|
Date (Day)
|
Subject
|
02 March 2019 (Saturday)
|
Special Language Hindi
|
06 March 2019 (Wednesday)
|
Special Language Sanskrit
|
07 March 2019 (Thursday)
|
Special Language English
|
09 March 2019 (Saturday)
|
Second Language (General) :- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Guirati, Telugu,Tami I, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannad & Oriya
|
11 March 2019 (Monday)
|
Special Language Urdu
|
13 March 2019 (Wednesday)
|
Indian Music
|
14 March 2019 (Thursday)
|
1. History 2. Physics 3.Business Studies 4. Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture 5. Drawing & Painting 6.Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
|
15 March 2019 (Friday)
|
Drawing & Designing
|
18 March 2019 (Monday)
|
Biology
|
20 March 2019 (Wednesday)
|
1. ECONOMICS 2. V OC
|
23 March 2019 (Saturday)
|
Higher Mathematics
|
26 March 2019 (Tuesday)
|
1- Political Science 2. Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery 3. Element of Science 4.History of Indian Art 5. Business Economics 6. VOC
|
27 March 2019 (Wednesday)
|
Biotechnology
|
28 March 2019 (Thursday)
|
1. Geography 2. Chemistry 3. Crop. Production & Horticulture 4. Still Life & Design 5. Anatomy Physiology & Health 6. VOC
|
29 March 2019 (Friday)
|
NSQF IT, Security VOC
|
1 April 2019 (Monday)
|
1. Sociology 2. Psychology 3. Agriculture (Humanities Group) 4. Home Science 5. Environmental Education and Rural Development Entrepreneurship (voc) foundation course
|
2 April 2019 (Tuesday)
|
Informatic Practices
MP Board Exam 2019 - Class 12: Previous Years' Papers, Syllabus, Exam Pattern and More
A snapshot from MP Board 12th Time Table 2019: