MP Board 12th Time Table 2021 (New): MP Board Time Table 2021 - Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts

MP 12th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts: Check exam dates for Class 12 MP Board Exams 2021.

Created On: Jan 31, 2021 16:15 IST
MP 12th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts: Check exam dates for Class 12 MP Board Exams 2021 online at mpbse.nic.in and also at jagranjosh.com from here. MP Board class 12th Time Table 2021 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Jagran Josh has also provided complete MP Board 12th Time Table 2021 or details about MP Board 2021 exam dates. 

MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts

Download MP 12th Time Table 2021 (PDF)


 MP Board HSC Time Table 2020: Exam Dates

Here  are the complete details about MP Board class 12th Time Table 2020. The timings for the exam will be from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

Dates    

Subjects

March 2, 2020

Special language Hindi

March 3, 2020

Special language Sanskrit

March 4, 2020

Special Language English

March 4, 2020

Indian Music

March 6, 2020

Second language General Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu

March 9, 2020

Informatics Practices

March 13, 2020

History, Physics, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Maths Useful For Agriculture, Drawing and painting, Home management nutrition and textile

March 17, 2020

Environmental Education and rural development plus entrepreneurship voc foundation course, Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Arts Group)

March 19, 2020

Special Language Urdu

March 20, 2020

Biology

March 21, 2020

Economics, first question paper vocational courses

March 23, 2020

Higher mathematics

March 24, 2020

Biotechnology

March 26, 2020

Political science, Animal husbandry milk trade poultry farming and fishery, Elements of science, History of Indian Art, Business economics, second paper of vocational course

March 27, 2020

Physical Education

March 28, 2020

Third paper of vocational course , Geography, Chemistry, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 30, 2020

NSQF

March 31, 2020

Book Keeping and Accountancy

Important articles related to the preparation of Class 12 MP Board Exams 2020:

- MP Board Class 12 Model Papers

- MP Board Class 12 Syllabus

- MP Board Class 12th Exam - Previous Papers

MP Board 12th Time Table 2019: Previous Exam Dates

Here we have also provided previous MP Board 12th Exam Time Table for reference. Class 12 Date Sheet of MP Board exams 2019 is given below.

MP Board 12th Time Table 2019

Date  (Day)

Subject

02 March 2019 (Saturday)

Special Language Hindi

06 March 2019 (Wednesday)

Special Language Sanskrit

07 March 2019 (Thursday)

Special Language English

09 March 2019 (Saturday)

Second Language (General) :- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Guirati, Telugu,Tami I, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannad & Oriya

11 March 2019 (Monday)

Special Language Urdu

13 March 2019 (Wednesday)

Indian Music

14 March 2019 (Thursday)

1. History 2. Physics 3.Business Studies 4. Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture 5. Drawing & Painting 6.Home Management, Nutrition & Textile

15 March 2019 (Friday)

Drawing & Designing

18 March 2019 (Monday)

Biology

20 March 2019 (Wednesday)

1. ECONOMICS 2. V OC

23 March 2019 (Saturday)

Higher Mathematics

26 March 2019 (Tuesday)

1- Political Science 2. Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery 3. Element of Science 4.History of Indian Art 5. Business Economics 6. VOC

27 March 2019 (Wednesday)

Biotechnology

28 March 2019 (Thursday)

1. Geography 2. Chemistry 3. Crop. Production & Horticulture 4. Still Life & Design 5. Anatomy Physiology & Health 6. VOC

29 March 2019 (Friday)

NSQF IT, Security VOC

1 April 2019 (Monday)

1. Sociology 2. Psychology 3. Agriculture (Humanities Group) 4. Home Science 5. Environmental Education and Rural Development Entrepreneurship (voc) foundation course

2 April 2019 (Tuesday)

Informatic Practices

MP Board Exam 2019 - Class 12: Previous Years' Papers, Syllabus, Exam Pattern and More

A snapshot from MP Board 12th Time Table 2019:

 

MP Board 12th Time Table 2019

Download Complete MP Board Date Sheet 2019 in PDF format

FAQ

How can I download MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 12?

You can download MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 12 online from http://educationportal.mp.gov.in.

When will MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 12 release?

MP Board Exam Time Table 2021 for Class 12 has been released on 31st January 2021.

What is the timing of the Class 12 MP Board Exam 2021?

08:00 AM to 11:00 Noon but students need to report early as per the given instructions in the article.

