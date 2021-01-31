MP Board 12th Time Table 2021 (New): MP Board Time Table 2021 - Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts

MP 12th Time Table 2021, MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts: Check exam dates for Class 12 MP Board Exams 2021 online at mpbse.nic.in and also at jagranjosh.com from here. MP Board class 12th Time Table 2021 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Jagran Josh has also provided complete MP Board 12th Time Table 2021 or details about MP Board 2021 exam dates.

MP Board Time Table 2021 Class 12th Commerce, Science, Arts:



MP Board HSC Time Table 2020: Exam Dates

Here are the complete details about MP Board class 12th Time Table 2020. The timings for the exam will be from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

Dates Subjects March 2, 2020 Special language Hindi March 3, 2020 Special language Sanskrit March 4, 2020 Special Language English March 4, 2020 Indian Music March 6, 2020 Second language General Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu March 9, 2020 Informatics Practices March 13, 2020 History, Physics, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Maths Useful For Agriculture, Drawing and painting, Home management nutrition and textile March 17, 2020 Environmental Education and rural development plus entrepreneurship voc foundation course, Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Arts Group) March 19, 2020 Special Language Urdu March 20, 2020 Biology March 21, 2020 Economics, first question paper vocational courses March 23, 2020 Higher mathematics March 24, 2020 Biotechnology March 26, 2020 Political science, Animal husbandry milk trade poultry farming and fishery, Elements of science, History of Indian Art, Business economics, second paper of vocational course March 27, 2020 Physical Education March 28, 2020 Third paper of vocational course , Geography, Chemistry, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health March 30, 2020 NSQF March 31, 2020 Book Keeping and Accountancy

Important articles related to the preparation of Class 12 MP Board Exams 2020:

- MP Board Class 12 Model Papers

- MP Board Class 12 Syllabus

- MP Board Class 12th Exam - Previous Papers

MP Board 12th Time Table 2019: Previous Exam Dates

Here we have also provided previous MP Board 12th Exam Time Table for reference. Class 12 Date Sheet of MP Board exams 2019 is given below.

MP Board 12th Time Table 2019 Date (Day) Subject 02 March 2019 (Saturday) Special Language Hindi 06 March 2019 (Wednesday) Special Language Sanskrit 07 March 2019 (Thursday) Special Language English 09 March 2019 (Saturday) Second Language (General) :- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Guirati, Telugu,Tami I, Malayalam, Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Kannad & Oriya 11 March 2019 (Monday) Special Language Urdu 13 March 2019 (Wednesday) Indian Music 14 March 2019 (Thursday) 1. History 2. Physics 3.Business Studies 4. Ele. of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture 5. Drawing & Painting 6.Home Management, Nutrition & Textile 15 March 2019 (Friday) Drawing & Designing 18 March 2019 (Monday) Biology 20 March 2019 (Wednesday) 1. ECONOMICS 2. V OC 23 March 2019 (Saturday) Higher Mathematics 26 March 2019 (Tuesday) 1- Political Science 2. Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery 3. Element of Science 4.History of Indian Art 5. Business Economics 6. VOC 27 March 2019 (Wednesday) Biotechnology 28 March 2019 (Thursday) 1. Geography 2. Chemistry 3. Crop. Production & Horticulture 4. Still Life & Design 5. Anatomy Physiology & Health 6. VOC 29 March 2019 (Friday) NSQF IT, Security VOC 1 April 2019 (Monday) 1. Sociology 2. Psychology 3. Agriculture (Humanities Group) 4. Home Science 5. Environmental Education and Rural Development Entrepreneurship (voc) foundation course 2 April 2019 (Tuesday) Informatic Practices

MP Board Exam 2019 - Class 12: Previous Years' Papers, Syllabus, Exam Pattern and More

A snapshot from MP Board 12th Time Table 2019:

Download Complete MP Board Date Sheet 2019 in PDF format