MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023: Download MPPEB Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test Marks

MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 has been released by theThe Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Check Your Marks for Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test Marks in this article.

MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) announced the marks of the candidates who appeared in the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023. Those who appeared in MP TET Exam on May 02 2023 can download the result from the official website https://esb.mp.gov.in.

MP TET Result 2023 Download Link

Students can also check MP TET Marks without visiting the official website. They are just required to click on the provided link and enter their application number or roll number and date of birth.

MP TET Varg 2 Result Download Check Your Marks Here

How to Download MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of MPTET

Step 2: Click on ‘Result - Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023’

Step 3: Enter the details such as 'Application No.' OR 'Roll No.' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 4: Download MP Varg 2 Result 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the result