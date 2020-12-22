MPPSC Prelims Result 2019-20 Out for State Service and Forest Service Exam @mppsc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

MPPSC Result 2019-20: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the result for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 can check their result available on the official website of is now available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission-mppsc.nic.in.



Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 on its official website. Result is based on the performance of candidates in the preliminary examination. It is noted that Commission has conducted the preliminary examination on 12 January 2020.

Now all qualified candidates will now have to appear for MPPSC State Service and Forest Service Mains Exam 2020.Commission will announce the details of the examination to the candidates in due course of time. Those who qualify in the mains exam shall be called for Interview or Personality Test.

Candidates appeared in the State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for State Service Preliminary Examination 2019





How to Download MPPSC for State Service/Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 Result