MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 Exam Postponed due to nationwide lockdown

MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed Engineering Services Prelims 2020 Exam due to nationwide lockdown caused by Corona Virus. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of MPSC for latest updates.

The commission had scheduled MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 on 17 May 2020 at various exam centres. Due to the Corona Virus, the commission has postponed the exam and will announce the new dates. The fresh dates for MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 Exam will be announced on the official website of MPSC.i.e.mpsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for more details.

The commission will release the admit card within 15 days after announcing the exam dates. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the official website. This exam is being conducted to recruit 217 vacancies of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer through Engineering Services Exam. The selection procedure revolves around Prelims, Mains and Interview.

If a candidate qualifies in MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 will be called for mains exam and the candidates shortlisted in mains exam will be called for the interview round.

MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 Exam Postponed Notice

