MSCWB Interview Admit Card 2020 Released for Conservancy Mazdoor Posts, Download MSCWB Phase 2 Call Letter @mscwb.org

MSCWB Interview Admit Card 2020: Municipal Service Commission, West Bengal (MSCWB) has released Conservancy Mazdoor Interview Phase 2 Call Letter at its official website. All candidates who applied for Conservancy Mazdoor Recruitment 2020 against the advt no. 11 of 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of MSCWB.i.e.mscwb.org.

The commission will conduct Personality Test (Read & Write ability Test and Field Test) for the post of Conservancy Mazdoor under Kolkata Municipal Corporation from 3 November to 28 November. Candidates can now download their admit cards by entering credentials on the login page at mscwb.org.

The Conservancy Mazdoor Interview Phase 2 Personality Test will be conducted from Morning to Afternoon. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates along with their roll numbers in the provided link.

In case of any candidate unable to download the letter of Personality Test/Interview may contact Office of the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission between 11.00 A.M. and 4.00 P.M. on 31 October and 2 November 2020.

How to Download MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Interview Phase 2 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.mscwb.org. Click on MSCWB Conservancy MazdoorInterview Phase 2 Call Letter 2020 flashing on the homepage. Select Post Name, Enter Application Number and then click on submit button. The MSCWB Conservancy MazdoorInterview Phase 2 Call Letter 2020 will be displayed. Candidates can download MSCWB Conservancy MazdoorInterview Phase 2 Call Letter 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor Interview Phase 2 Admit Card 2020

Download MSCWB Conservancy Mazdoor 2020 Interview Select List

