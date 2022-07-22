NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Prelims Preparation Strategy for Computer Knowledge and General Awareness

NABARD has announced recruitment for 170 Grade A vacancies in the RDBS/Rajbhasha/Protocol & Security Service. Check detailed syllabus & exam pattern for Grade A RDBS/Rajbhasha posts.

NABARD Grade A 2022 Prelims Preparation Strategy Computer Knowledge and General Awareness

NABARD Grade A Preparation Strategy Computer Knowledge and GA: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and (Protocol & Security Service). Candidates can apply online for NABARD Grade A posts till 7th August 2022. The NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date 2022 for the post of RDBS/ Rajbhasha is yet to be announced.

In this article, we have shared the NABARD Grade A Prelims Preparation Strategy for Computer Knowledge and General Awareness for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service).

About NABARD

NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

NABARD Grade A Notification 2022

12th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

18th July 2022

Last Date to Apply for NABARD Grade A

7th August 2022

NABARD Grade A Prelims Admit Card

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service) will appear for the Preliminary and Mains exam. Candidates who are successful in both prelims and mains will appear for the Interview.

Phase-1: NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam

The Preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature. The Qualifying Section in the prelims will include test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making. The Merit Section in the Prelims exam will include General Awareness, Economic & Social Issues (with focus on Rural India), Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India.

S

r.

No.

Name of the Test

No. of

Qs.

Max

Marks

Version

Time

1

Test of Reasoning

20

20

 

Bilingual – Hindi and English except test of English language

 

 

Composite time

of 120 Minutes for all the tests together

2

English Language

30

30

3

Computer Knowledge

20

20

4

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

5

Decision Making

10

10

6

General Awareness

20

20

7

Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India)

40

40

8

Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India

40

40

 

Total

200

200

 

120 Minutes

How to Prepare for Computer Knowledge in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Computer Awareness, Hardware and Memory, Software and Operating Systems, MS Office, Database Management System, Internet and Computer Security, History and Computer & Generations, and Shortcuts

As per NABARD Grade A Previous Year Exam Analysis, the topics asked were system software, TCP/IP Protocol, Application Software, SMTP Protocol, Memory-RAM, ROM, Permanent Memory, Office Key Command – Ctrl + F, IP Address Full Forms, Name of Search Engine.

Take up any of these best books to prepare Computer Knowledge in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2022 such as Objective Computer Awareness by R. Pillai, Objective Computer Knowledge & Literacy by Kiran Publication, Objective Computer Awareness by Somya Ranjan Behera, Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Expert.

Computer Awareness: Number system, arithmetic operations, introduction to various categories of computer language, functional details of Input and Output devices. Representation of Data (Digital versus Analog, Number System – Decimal, Binary & Hexadecimal), Introduction to Data Processing, Concepts of files and its types.

Hardware and Memory, Software and Operating Systems: Basic Structure of Computers, Central Processing Unit and Instructions, Memory Organization, I/O Organization, Operating Systems Overview, Process Management, Finding and processing files.

MS Office and Shortcuts: MS PowerPoint, MS Word, MS Excel, Shortcuts, Commands, etc

Database Management System: An Overview of the Database Management, Architecture of Database System, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Database Design, Manipulating Data, NoSQL Database Technologies, Selecting Right Database.

Internet and Computer Security: Introduction of Internet Technology and Protocol, LAN, MAN, WAN, Search Services/Engines, Introduction to online & offline messaging, World Wide Web Browsers, Web publishing, Basic knowledge HTML, XML and Scripts, Creation & maintenance of Websites, HTML interactivity Tools, Multimedia and Graphics, Voice Mail and Video Conferencing, Protecting Computer Systems from viruses & malicious attacks, Introduction to Firewalls and its utility, Backup & Restoring data, Networking (LAN & WAN), Security, Ethical Hacking.

History and Computer & Generations: 1st to 5th generation of computers, early inventions and developments, etc.

How to Prepare for General Awareness in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2022?

Syllabus: Current Affairs, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries, Airports and Seaports, Dams and Reservoirs, Awards and Honors, Banks and their Headquarters Banking Awareness, Banking Abbreviations, Dance and Culture, Books and Authors, Countries – Capital and Currencies, Organization and Headquarters, Power Plants in India, Sports-related GK, Indian Chief Ministers, etc

Candidates must focus on monthly current affairs (past 4-6 months), GK updates, important days, government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, India’s rank in surveys, India’s gross domestic products (GDP), countries & currencies, summits & conferences, states & capitals, cabinet ministers, governors, joint military exercises, obituaries, sports events, brand ambassadors, international organization, list of stadiums, list of dams, temples, UNESCO heritage sites, list of Bharat Ratna Award winners, list of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, topics related to art and culture, folk dances, festivals, list of important Articles and Schedules in the Indian Constitution, etc.

Take up any of these best books for General Awareness for IAF Agnipath Written Exam such as Pratiyogita Darpan (magazines), Manorama Yearbook by Philip Mathew, General Awareness by Manohar Panday, Banking Awareness by Arihant Experts, and The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times newspapers. Go through economic news, sports news, business news, important appointments, index & reports (National/International), budget allocations, acquisitions and mergers, etc to stay updated.

