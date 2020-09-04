National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for Editorial Assistant Posts, Apply by 23 September

National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020: National Book Trust (NBT) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Editorial Assistant in Publication and promotion of books/literature. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 September 2020

National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Editorial Assistant - 15 Posts

National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a bachelors degree from a recognized University and proficiency in the specified language. Candidate should have a working knowledge of English and Hindi and working knowledge on Page Maker, Excel and other software.

Experience - Three years of experience with knowledge of proofreading, editing, translation, book, assessment writing, content development, booklet layout designing etc.

Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 40,000/-

Age Limit - Below 45 years

Download National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for the National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the applications to the Deputy Director (Estt. & Admn.) National Book Trust, India Nehru Bhawan, 5, Institutional Area, Phase-lI, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070 by 23rd September 2020. Applicants must superscribe the envelope with ``Application for the post of Assistant Editor’. Candidates can refer to the provided hyperlink for their reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 86 Professor and Lecturer Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from today

NVS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released, 454 Vacancies to be filled for TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts, Details Here

BMC Recruitment 2020: 134 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts