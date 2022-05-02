Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nbccindia.in, Download Admit Card Link Here

NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022 has been released on nbccindia.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Schedule, and Exam Pattern Here. 

Created On: May 2, 2022 16:11 IST
Modified On: May 2, 2022 16:13 IST
NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022: NBCC India Limited has released the admit card for Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2022. Candidates can download Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2022 provisional admit card from the official website of NBCC.i.e. nbccindia.in.

According to the official notice, NBCC is going to conduct JE Civil and Electrical exam on 8 May 2022 and the provisional admit cards for the same have been uploaded on 1 May 2022. The final admit cards will be available for download with exam center details from 4 May 2022, 10.00 AM onwards. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. 

How to Download NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of NBCC.i.e. https://nbcc.onlineregistrationforms.com/#/home 
  2. Click on the 'Login' Button.
  3. Enter your email/phone number/candidate Id, Password, Captcha, and click on the login. 
  4. The NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Download NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 80 vacancies of which 60 are for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 20 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical). Selection criteria will be by way of a Written test only. The decision of NBCC will be final in this regard. Candidates can directly download NBCC JE Provisional Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.

 

 

