NBRC Recruitment 2020 for Senior Engineer, Administrative Officer & Personal Secretary Posts

NBRC Recruitment 2020: National Brain Research Centre (NBRC), Manesar, has invited applications for Senior Engineer, Administrative Officer & Personal Secretary. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format on or before the last.

Notification details

Advertisement No. - 02/2020

Vacancy Details of NBRC Recruitment 2020

Senior Engineer - 1 Post

Administrative Officer - 1 Post

Personal Secretary - 1 Post

Eligibility Conditions for NBRC Senior Engineer, Administrative Officer & Personal Secretary Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Senior Engineer - M.Tech/M.E. or equivalent degree in engineering from a recognised University/ Institute with eight years supervisory experience in the relevant field preferably in a Central/ State Government Department/ University/ Deemed University or educational/ scientific/ research institution, PSU/ autonomous body under Central/ State Government

Administrative Officer - Graduate in any discipline with Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management/ H.R. from a recognized University/ Institute. Five years’ supervisory experience in the relevant field preferably in a university or educational/ scientific/ research institution under Central/ State Government

Personal Secretary - Graduate with proficiency in shorthand (120 wpm) and typing (50 wpm). Candidates should be proficient in use of word processor and spread sheet software, conversant with secretarial practice or passed stenographers’ examination conducted by staff selection commission or any other institution recognized for the purpose. Five years’ experience in the relevant field preferably in a Central/ State Government Department, university or educational/ scientific/ research institution, PSU/ autonomous body under Central/ State Government

Age Limits (as on closing date of application):

Senior Engineer - 50 Years

Administrative Officer - 35 Years

Personal Secretary - 30 Years

How to Apply for NBRC, Senior Engineer, Administrative Officer & Personal Secretary Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible candidates can apply to the posts in prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to The Administrative Officer, National Brain Research Centre, NH-8, Manesar– 122052, Dist-Gurgaon, Haryana.

NBRC, Senior Engineer, Administrative Officer & Personal Secretary Recruitment 2020